Notre Dame Center Sam Mustipher Named To Rimington Trophy Watch List

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold.com
Notre Dame fifth-year senior center Sam Mustipher was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, an award that goes to the nation’s top center.

It is named after two-time Outland Trophy (1981, 1982) winner Dave Rimington, who played at Nebraska. The trophy was first given out back in 2000, when another Nebraska center – Dominic Raiola – won the award. Notre Dame has yet to have a Rimington Trophy winner.

Mustipher enters the season with 25 consecutive starts under his belt. Lindy’s Sports named him a preseason first-team All-American, and expectations are high for the Owings Mill, Md. native.

There are 58 total players on the current watch list. Six Notre Dame opponents were also named to list: Florida State senior Alec Eberle, Virginia Tech senior Kyle Chung, Wake Forest senior Ryan Anderson, USC senior Toa Lobendahn, Stanford senior Jesse Burkett and Ball State junior Andrew Poenitsch.

{{ article.author_name }}