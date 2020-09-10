Last year Lamb was a regular through the first two months in sub-package rotations because of a 6-4, 228-pound frame combined with mobility and instincts that proved effective in pass coverage. He also recorded a couple of tackles behind the line of scrimmage, including a sack, plus forced a fumble and recovered one.

When Notre Dame released its initial two-deep this Monday for Saturday’s opener against Duke, perhaps the most conspicuous absence was junior Jack Lamb at Buck linebacker.

However, the injury bug that has been the top-100 recruit’s bane since the start of his high school senior year at Great Oak High in Temecula, Calif., bit him again last Nov. 2 when he tore a hip muscle in the 21-20 win versus Virginia Tech that sidelined him the final five games.

Lamb had not yet been cleared for spring drills, which had its lone practice on March 5, but was expected to vie with senior Jordan Genmark Heath for the vacated starting Buck position following the graduation of 2019 starter Asmar Bilal.

Surprise, surprise.

This Monday the two deep had junior Shayne Simon (recovered from patella surgery last August) “or” sophomore Marist Liufau at Buck. Consequently, Genmark Heath entered the transfer portal, although he will remain at Notre Dame to receive his undergraduate degree in November.

As for Lamb, his injury last fall was described on Thursday as "career threatening," by head coach Brian Kelly.

“He’s had a little bit of a setback with that hip, he has worked through that,” Kelly said. “He’s been behind quite frankly in a very, very competitive situation.

“We expect Jack is going to contribute for us immediately in special teams and continue to work in getting him back at 100 percent. From our perspective, this is a very competitive position. Jack is rounding back into playing shape, but it’s going to take some time.”

The Mike and rover positions have remained status quo at linebacker. Seniors Drew White (Mike) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (rover) return as starters after sharing the team lead last year in tackles with 80 apiece (21.5 for loss).

White is backed up by last year’s special teams stalwart Bo Bauer, whose progress this month Kelly has praised, and sophomore J.D. Bertrand.

Owusu-Koramoah is backed up by junior Paul Moala, plus sophomore Jack Kiser also has cross trained there.