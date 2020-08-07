Notre Dame Brings In The Heavy Hitters For Zoom Call With Elite 2022 OL
Greenville (S.C.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler, a newly minted four-star prospect per Rivals, is highly coveted on the recruiting trail and continues to rack up new scholarship offers.
The Under Armour All-American added Notre Dame to his offer sheet June 15, and he has kept in close contact with the Fighting Irish coaching staff. On Thursday night, Sadler had a big call with Notre Dame.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, offensive line coach Jeff Quinn and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian were on the “virtual visit” call with Sadler, who cherished getting to talk to the coaches in that setting.
