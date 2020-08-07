Greenville (S.C.) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler, a newly minted four-star prospect per Rivals, is highly coveted on the recruiting trail and continues to rack up new scholarship offers.

The Under Armour All-American added Notre Dame to his offer sheet June 15, and he has kept in close contact with the Fighting Irish coaching staff. On Thursday night, Sadler had a big call with Notre Dame.