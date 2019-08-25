News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 10:55:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Notre Dame Basketball Recruiting Nuggets

Grnicogltg8fnhllvf4u
JaKobe Coles is an important target for Notre Dame (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has insider notes on Notre Dame's basketball efforts in the 2020 and 2021 classes, including prospects setting up official visits to ND.

Click here for the latest.

Qmmrazapa0sopffcmho6

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}