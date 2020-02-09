**BOXSCORE**

Heading to Clemson Sunday after six straight games scoring at least 75 points, and with four wins in the bank because of it, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey kept it no secret that the secret to his team’s recent success was its ability to outscore its opponents. And that’s what makes the ugly 61-57 win at Littlejohn Coliseum over the Tigers so beautiful.

Irish senior guard Rex Pflueger hit for a season-high 18 points in the Irish win. (USA Today/Sports)

Notre Dame got a season-high 18 points from senior guard Rex Pflueger — which included what was essentially a game-winning three-point bomb with one minute left in the game — to lift the Irish to an unusual win in a low-scoring game. “My mentality going in was that it might be an ugly win,” Pflueger said immediately afterward and shortly before boarding a flight for a game Tuesday at Virginia, “but we gotta fight no matter what it is.”

This critical win — Notre Dame’s third on the road this season — came against an opponent that had recorded quality home victories this season against Duke, Syracuse and NC State, though it played Sunday without its leading scorer and rebounder, junior forward Aamir Simms. “I am very proud of our group to get a road win,” Brey added, “and to do some tough stuff at the end to escape with a win in this league.” Not much stayed on script Sunday night from recent games with some sloppy stretches and only three Irish players scoring in double figures. Notre Dame — the most efficient passing team in the country — turned the ball over 11 times with only 14 assists. Sophomore guards Prentiss Hubb and Dane Goodwin entered play scoring 26.5 points a game but combined for only seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. The Irish (15-8; 6-6 ACC) lost the bench battle 19-6 to Clemson (11-12; 5-8) but still managed to pull out a crucial win in the first stop on a difficult three-game road stretch — a fourth straight ACC victory that brought Notre Dame back to .500 in conference play after starting 1-4. The game featured seven ties and nine lead changes — and 62 three-point shots — but Notre Dame’s defense in the last five minutes of the game was the winning edge. With the game tied 50-50, the Irish held Clemson to five points and one field goal on its last eight possessions — that field goal being a three-pointer at the buzzer that did nothing but cut the final Irish winning margin from seven to four points. “I thought our defense down the stretch was really good,” Brey said. “We were in good position.” Irish senior forward John Mooney recorded his 19th double-double of the season and the 40th of his career with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard T.J. Gibbs extended his double-digit scoring streak to 10 games with 10 points.

Player of the Game: With only three points from Hubb, Pflueger’s production couldn’t have come at a better time. The senior captain’s 18 points — two short of his career high — came on 6-of-8 shooting and 4-of-4 from three-point range.

Turning Point: With the game tied 43-43 and 5:54 remaining, Mooney recorded a four-point play on a made three-pointer and foul shot that gave the Irish the lead for good.