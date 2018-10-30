When the College Football Playoff committee released their rankings on Tuesday evening, Notre Dame (8-0) came in at No. 4 in the initial poll.

The Irish followed Alabama (8-0), Clemson (8-0) and LSU (7-1) while coming ahead of Michigan (7-1) and Georgia).

This marks the second-straight year Notre Dame made an appearance in the first rankings poll after being No. 3 in 2017.

The committee cited LSU defeating six teams with a winning record so far with five against Power Five foes.

In each of the four previous years of the playoff, eight of the 16 teams ranked in the first poll lost in either their first or second game following its release. Not to mention, just once has more than two teams advanced all the way through to the playoff after starting inside the top four.

With the current rankings, Notre Dame has a win over No. 5 Michigan and will face No. 19 Syracuse on Nov. 17. The rest of the Irish schedule includes Northwestern (5-3), Florida State (4-4) and USC (4-4).

Here is the full top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. LSU

4. Notre Dame

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Washington State

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. UCF

13. West Virginia

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Iowa

17. Texas

18. Mississippi State

19. Syracuse

20. Texas A&M

21. NC State

22. Boston College

23. Fresno State

24. Iowa State

25. Virginia