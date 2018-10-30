Notre Dame At No. 4 In First College Football Playoff Ranking
When the College Football Playoff committee released their rankings on Tuesday evening, Notre Dame (8-0) came in at No. 4 in the initial poll.
The Irish followed Alabama (8-0), Clemson (8-0) and LSU (7-1) while coming ahead of Michigan (7-1) and Georgia).
This marks the second-straight year Notre Dame made an appearance in the first rankings poll after being No. 3 in 2017.
The committee cited LSU defeating six teams with a winning record so far with five against Power Five foes.
In each of the four previous years of the playoff, eight of the 16 teams ranked in the first poll lost in either their first or second game following its release. Not to mention, just once has more than two teams advanced all the way through to the playoff after starting inside the top four.
With the current rankings, Notre Dame has a win over No. 5 Michigan and will face No. 19 Syracuse on Nov. 17. The rest of the Irish schedule includes Northwestern (5-3), Florida State (4-4) and USC (4-4).
Here is the full top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. LSU
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington State
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. UCF
13. West Virginia
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Iowa
17. Texas
18. Mississippi State
19. Syracuse
20. Texas A&M
21. NC State
22. Boston College
23. Fresno State
24. Iowa State
25. Virginia
