Notre Dame Announces Three-Game Series With South Florida Starting Sept. 19
Notre Dame officially announced its non-conference game for this season, and turns out, it's the start of a series.
The Fighting Irish will host South Florida Sept. 19, as was initially reported last week, as the start of a three-game set that will feature two games in South Bend and one in Tampa. The final two dates have not been set.
The Sept. 19 date was originally a non-conference game against Western Michigan, and Notre Dame kept it as its one non-conference game when it joined the ACC for the 2020 season. The Mid-American Conference's early August decision to cancel its football season, though, deleted it from the schedule.
USF had a Sept. 19 open date as a result of its canceled game vs. Nevada. The Bulls also lost non-conference games against Texas and FCS Bethune-Cookman.
Terms or any guarantee money involved in the contract for the series are not yet known. Regarding possible future dates, USF has one non-conference opening in 2022 and 2023, zero from 2024-27 and three in 2028.
Whenever the game in Tampa happens, it will likely be Notre Dame's first true road game against a Group of Five conference opponent since a 2015 game at Temple. No other such games are currently scheduled.
South Florida is a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and now under first-year head coach Jeff Scott, who had been with the Clemson Tigers since 2008, the last five as co-offensive coordinator. Scott was part of the coaching staff for Clemson's 2018 College Football Playoff win over Notre Dame.
The Bulls fired former Notre Dame assistant Charlie Strong in December after a 4-8 season and a 21-16 three-year mark.
Scott's offensive coordinator is 27-year-old Charlie Weis Jr., son of former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis. Weis Jr. held the same position the past two years at Florida Atlantic. Last year, FAU finished 11-3 with an offense that ranked in the top 20 in scoring and yards per game.
Weis Jr. is the youngest offensive coordinator in the FBS. His Sept. 19 counterpart, Tommy Rees, is the second-youngest.
In a dash of coincidence, Rees was Notre Dame's quarterback during its only prior meeting with USF, a 23-20 Irish loss in the 2011 season opener. The game had nearly three hours in weather delays and five Notre Dame turnovers.
Notre Dame's complete 2020 schedule looks like this:
Sept. 12 — Duke
Sept. 19 — South Florida
Sept. 26 — vs. Wake Forest (at Charlotte, N.C.)
Oct. 10 — Florida State
Oct. 17 — Louisville
Oct. 24 — at Pitt
Oct. 31 — at Georgia Tech
Nov. 7 — Clemson
Nov. 14 — at Boston College
Nov. 27 — at North Carolina
Dec. 5 — Syracuse
Dec. 12 or 19 — ACC championship game (at Charlotte, N.C.)
