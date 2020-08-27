Notre Dame officially announced its non-conference game for this season, and turns out, it's the start of a series. The Fighting Irish will host South Florida Sept. 19, as was initially reported last week, as the start of a three-game set that will feature two games in South Bend and one in Tampa. The final two dates have not been set. The Sept. 19 date was originally a non-conference game against Western Michigan, and Notre Dame kept it as its one non-conference game when it joined the ACC for the 2020 season. The Mid-American Conference's early August decision to cancel its football season, though, deleted it from the schedule.

USF had a Sept. 19 open date as a result of its canceled game vs. Nevada. The Bulls also lost non-conference games against Texas and FCS Bethune-Cookman. Terms or any guarantee money involved in the contract for the series are not yet known. Regarding possible future dates, USF has one non-conference opening in 2022 and 2023, zero from 2024-27 and three in 2028. Whenever the game in Tampa happens, it will likely be Notre Dame's first true road game against a Group of Five conference opponent since a 2015 game at Temple. No other such games are currently scheduled. South Florida is a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and now under first-year head coach Jeff Scott, who had been with the Clemson Tigers since 2008, the last five as co-offensive coordinator. Scott was part of the coaching staff for Clemson's 2018 College Football Playoff win over Notre Dame. The Bulls fired former Notre Dame assistant Charlie Strong in December after a 4-8 season and a 21-16 three-year mark.