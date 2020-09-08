Quarterback Ian Book , offensive tackle Robert Hainsey , defensive end Daelin Hayes , defensive end Ade Ogundeji safety Shaun Crawford are the team's captains this fall. Book and Hainsey were chosen for the role for a second time.

Book is entering this third year as Notre Dame's quarterback and is the first three-year starter for the Irish at the position since Jimmy Clausen from 2007-09. He totaled 38 touchdowns last year and threw for 3,034 yards while running for another 546.

Hainsey took over a starting duties at right tackle in the 2017 Citrus Bowl. He remained there in 2018 and again in 2019 until suffering a season-ending ankle injury Nov. 2.

Ogundeij and Hayes are first-year starters but longtime contributors who played behind draft picks the last two years. Even before becoming starters, they were respected team leaders.

Crawford, a sixth-year senior, moved to safety from cornerback at the start of training camp this year and won a starting spot. When healthy, he has been a contributor since arriving. He won nickel back duties as a freshman in 2015 before tearing his ACL later in training camp. He missed all but two games in 2016 (torn Achilles) and all of 2018 (knee) due to injury. He played 11 games in 2019, with two pass breakups and an interception.