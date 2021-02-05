Through the decades, a popular inquiry among Fighting Irish faithful has been, “Who is the best quarterback ever to play at Notre Dame?” Four of them have won a Heisman Trophy, although none since 1964, including three-time national champ Johnny Lujack.

Tyler Buchner's star power as a dual threat is one of the highlights in Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class. (Rivals.com)

Two of them — Joe Theismann and Joe Montana — later became NFL MVPs and Super Bowl winners after guiding No. 2 and No. 1 finishes at Notre Dame while defeating No. 1-ranked Texas teams in the Cotton Bowl. Tony Rice directed conquests over more top teams (eight over the final AP Top 10) than anyone while leading a school-record 23-game winning streak, and Brady Quinn holds virtually every career passing mark after helping lead Notre Dame to two major bowls. Still, there is often a sarcastic reply to the inquiry about who the best ever is or was: “The next one.” In this case, that would be 2021 recruit Tyler Buchner. The 6-2, 205-pound La Mesa, Calif., native is ranked by Rivals the nation’s No. 114 overall prospect (four spots higher than current freshman Drew Pyne in 2020) despite not playing as a high school senior because of the COVID-19 pandemic that was especially rife in California. Buchner had been ranked as high as No. 42 and deemed a fringe five-star prospect — until last June issues were raised about his mechanics/throwing motion at the Elite 11 camp in which he finished 18th out of 20 quarterbacks in the accuracy gauntlet. Sound familiar? Over the past four years, the same topic was raised about two of Buchner’s predecessors who were top-100 recruits: Brandon Wimbush (No. 60) in 2015 and Phil Jurkovec (No. 87) in 2018, but now the starter at Boston College. A superb athlete, Wimbush on occasion had an issue with “the yips” on shorter throws before working with former Arizona State starting quarterback Taylor Kelly, an instructor with 3DQB, a biomechanics and performance company that has had a client base that has included Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Andrew Luck — and yes, now Buchner as well. The extra training with Wimbush never quite worked out when Ian Book — whose 30 wins as a starter at an .857 winning percentage are the most ever by a Notre Dame QB — supplanted him in the 2018 starting lineup, and he also lost the starting job at UCF as a 2019 grad transfer.