 Notre Dame Fighting Irish An Early Favorite For Emory Floyd
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-27 08:54:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame An Early Standout For Georgia Safety Emory Floyd

Mason Plummer • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@MasonPlummer_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Even before Notre Dame offered on February 22, the Irish were a top school for 2022 safety Emory Floyd.

The 6-2, 165-pounder out of Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove grew up watching Notre Dame on Saturday afternoons, and after receiving his offer from the staff, he was elated.

“Watching Notre Dame as a kid, man, it makes this all feel crazy,” Floyd said. “My mom and the whole family are big Notre Dame fans. I know it's a great school, my mom loves them for the football team and the academics.”

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Floyd represents Notre Dame's most recent defensive back offer in the 2022 class.
Floyd represents Notre Dame's most recent defensive back offer in the 2022 class. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

Floyd has always made academics a priority in his life. He knows that he can’t play football where he wants to without having the grades to back it up, and that includes a place like Notre Dame.

Along with top-notch academics, Floyd is looking for a coaching staff he can build a strong connection with and trust. He wants to become a better man in all facets of life, and Irish safeties coach Chris O’Leary believes he is the man to do it.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}