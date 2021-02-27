Notre Dame An Early Standout For Georgia Safety Emory Floyd
Even before Notre Dame offered on February 22, the Irish were a top school for 2022 safety Emory Floyd.
The 6-2, 165-pounder out of Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove grew up watching Notre Dame on Saturday afternoons, and after receiving his offer from the staff, he was elated.
“Watching Notre Dame as a kid, man, it makes this all feel crazy,” Floyd said. “My mom and the whole family are big Notre Dame fans. I know it's a great school, my mom loves them for the football team and the academics.”
Floyd has always made academics a priority in his life. He knows that he can’t play football where he wants to without having the grades to back it up, and that includes a place like Notre Dame.
Along with top-notch academics, Floyd is looking for a coaching staff he can build a strong connection with and trust. He wants to become a better man in all facets of life, and Irish safeties coach Chris O’Leary believes he is the man to do it.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news