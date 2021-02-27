Even before Notre Dame offered on February 22, the Irish were a top school for 2022 safety Emory Floyd.

The 6-2, 165-pounder out of Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove grew up watching Notre Dame on Saturday afternoons, and after receiving his offer from the staff, he was elated.

“Watching Notre Dame as a kid, man, it makes this all feel crazy,” Floyd said. “My mom and the whole family are big Notre Dame fans. I know it's a great school, my mom loves them for the football team and the academics.”