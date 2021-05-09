BlueAndGold - Notre Dame An Early Contender For Elite 2023 WR Jalen Brown

Once Sept. 1 rolls around, Miami Gulliver Prep wide receiver Jalen Brown’s phone will be ringing off the hook. But until then, the class of 2023 standout controls which coach he communicates with. NCAA rules prohibit college coaches from directly initiating contact prior to Sept. 1 of a recruit’s junior year. Brown is still able to initiate phone calls though, and he’s been in good contact with Miami, Florida, Florida State, Michigan and Notre Dame. From Notre Dame, Brown keeps in regular contact with receivers coach Del Alexander. They speak on a weekly basis.

“He’s a cool guy,” Brown said. “He’s relaxed and a guy you can have fun with. I have a good time talking to him.” Brown was one of the Irish’s earliest offers to go out in the 2023 cycle. Notre Dame offered the 6-1, 165-pounder on Nov. 3 of last year. “My coach texted me and told me to give the Notre Dame coach a call,” recalled Brown. “We were chatting it up, and then they offered me. It feels really good to have an offer from one of the most historic college football programs.” Brown has a connection to Notre Dame, as he was high school peers of Tony Saunders, who signed with the Irish men’s basketball program in the 2020 class. Brown has spoken with Saunders about Notre Dame on a few occasions. “He says it’s a good, chill place,” Brown said. “He said there’s fun stuff to do there.”

While he’s just wrapping up his sophomore year of high school, Brown has a good idea about what he’s looking for as a student-athlete. “For me to be able to play and get a great education,” he said. “I don’t have to start, but I want to get in the game early and get my name out there. “Education is very important to me because football can only take you so far. You need something after football to have something to fall back on.” Brown caught 18 passes for 500 yards and eight touchdowns in six games of his sophomore season in 2020, per MaxPreps. His team only completed 59 passes during the season; Brown caught 31% of the completions. “I can track the ball, route good routes and make contested catches,” Brown stated. Rivals ranks Brown as the nation’s No. 74 overall player and the No. 14 wide receiver in the initial 2023 top 100 rankings.