Notre Dame basketball has made its first in-season adjustment to its schedule, with the help of Mike Brey’s shameless plug on Twitter. The Irish will host Purdue Fort Wayne Saturday at 11 a.m. ET, replacing a Friday home game against Tennessee that was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Vols’ program.

Dane Goodwin (23) and Notre Dame will play Purdue Fort Wayne in a last-minute added game. (UND.com)

Following the Tennessee game's cancelation, Brey fired off a tweet on Nov. 27 asking for anyone and everyone to play his team in a makeup game Friday or Saturday. Home or road. In a slightly shorter regular season where Brey expects canceled games, he saw no sense in leaving a slot blank on the schedule. Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman responded the next day with healthy enthusiasm, saying his team would be willing to make the 93-mile one-way trip or host Notre Dame. He and Brey settled on the former. Contract details or any guarantee amounts going to Purdue Fort Wayne are not known.