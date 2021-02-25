Notre Dame is adding a transfer from one of its rivals.

Former Michigan linebacker Adam Shibley is transferring to the Irish as a walk-on graduate student, he announced on social media Thursday night. Per his Instagram post, he will enroll in the Mendoza College of Business.

Shibley, a Cleveland native, began his career at Michigan as a walk-on in 2017 and worked his way up the depth chart from there. He redshirted his first year and debuted in 2018 on special teams, earning the program’s co-Scout Team Player of the Year. He became a core special-teamer in 2019 and was in the linebacker rotation in 2020. He was awarded a scholarship in the spring of 2020.

The 6-1, 225-pound Shibley started the final game of the Wolverines’ season, a loss at Penn State. He made eight tackles (2.0 for loss) the prior week in a win over Rutgers, his first game of extended action when he stepped in for injured starter Cameron McGrone. All told, he had 17 tackles and 3.0 TFLs in 2020 and played 130 snaps in Michigan’s final two games of the season.

Shibley was a high school teammate of former Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland.