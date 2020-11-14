 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football A Top School For Five-Star Offensive Lineman
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 14:36:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame A Top School For Five-Star Offensive Lineman

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian class of 2022 offensive tackle Zach Rice holds 31 offers per his Rivals profile, and the massive 6-6, 305-pounder cut his list down to eight schools on Saturday afternoon.

Making the cut for the five-star prospect is Florida, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Miami, Ohio State and Virginia.

Despite not having been able to visit Notre Dame yet -- largely due to the NCAA's dead period -- the Fighting Irish are a big contender in Rice's recruitment.

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Virginia offensive tackle Zach Rice has the Fighting Irish as a top contender in his recruitment.
Virginia offensive tackle Zach Rice has the Fighting Irish as a top contender in his recruitment.

Rice has built a strong relationship with Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. The Irish offered him May 15, and Rice speaks with Quinn on a near weekly basis.

“He’s a really honest guy, and I like his coaching style,” Rice said. “It’s definitely old school. I feel like when you look at the people he’s coached, it’s crazy. I really look up to a lot of those players.

“I love the tradition there and the movie ‘Rudy.’”

While ranked the nation’s No. 11 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle in America, Rice is only going to keep working harder.

“I’ve been going against my college buddies and I feel like I’ve improved everywhere,” he said. “I’m a lot stronger too. I’m showing a lot of physicality from these camps.

“I have so much work to do, man, it’s crazy. That’s the great thing about football; you can never perfect craft.”

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}