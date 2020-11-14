Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian class of 2022 offensive tackle Zach Rice holds 31 offers per his Rivals profile, and the massive 6-6, 305-pounder cut his list down to eight schools on Saturday afternoon. Making the cut for the five-star prospect is Florida, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Miami, Ohio State and Virginia. Despite not having been able to visit Notre Dame yet -- largely due to the NCAA's dead period -- the Fighting Irish are a big contender in Rice's recruitment.

Virginia offensive tackle Zach Rice has the Fighting Irish as a top contender in his recruitment.