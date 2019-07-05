Notre Dame A Top School For 2021 Rivals100 DE Jackson
Notre Dame is still in the mix for Landon Jackson.
The four-star 20201 defensive end out of Pleasant Grove (Texas) named the Fighting Irish in his Top 10 along with Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington.
He released his list via Twitter.
Jackson notched a Notre Dame offer in April. He was not made a trip out to South Bend at this point in his process.
Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian are recruiting Jackson.
Jackson missed most of last season with an ACL injury. When he was on the field, he recorded 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
Jackson was dominant as a sophomore, tallying 98 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, six pass breakups, one interception and three forced fumbles.
Notre Dame has one defensive line commit in the 2021 class in four-star Lutheran of St. Charles (Mo.) product Gabriel Rubio.
At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, Jackson is ranked as the No. 4 weak-side defensive end and No. 64 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com.
There are no FutureCast predictions in for Jackson at this time.
