 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football A Top Contender For Fast-Rising DB Justyn Rhett
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-20 09:52:30 -0500') }} football

Notre Dame A Top Contender For Fast-Rising DB Justyn Rhett

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2023 cornerback Justyn Rhett ran a 4.43 40-yard dash during Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp on June 6. At that point, it became a no-brainer decision for the Irish staff to extend an offer to the 6-0, 189-pound four-star recruit.

Notre Dame has created quite the buzz in Rhett’s recruitment. Other programs from across the country are after him as well, but the Fighting Irish might be tough to beat, especially considering his strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

The Fighting Irish have circled the All-American defensive back as a key target in the 2023 class.
The Fighting Irish have circled the All-American defensive back as a key target in the 2023 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“The coaching staff and the school – I love everything about Notre Dame,” Rhett told BlueandGold.com at the Rivals Five-Star Underclassmen Challenge this summer. “They’re always checking in on me. They’re showing me a ton of attention. I’m loving it.”

