Notre Dame A Factor For Nation's Top 2021 ATH
Ga’Quincy McKinstry basically has every offer he wants.
The four-star 2021 athlete out of Pinson Valley (Ala.) is one of the most wanted prospects in the Southeast. For now, though, he just wants to take a measured approach to the recruiting process.
“Everything is going well,” McKinstry said. “I’m just trying to keep my head on straight. I don’t have a list of favorites yet. Everyone is kind of in the same boat.”
