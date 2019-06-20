Ga’Quincy McKinstry basically has every offer he wants.

The four-star 2021 athlete out of Pinson Valley (Ala.) is one of the most wanted prospects in the Southeast. For now, though, he just wants to take a measured approach to the recruiting process.

“Everything is going well,” McKinstry said. “I’m just trying to keep my head on straight. I don’t have a list of favorites yet. Everyone is kind of in the same boat.”