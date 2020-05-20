Notre Dame A ‘Big Offer’ For Four-Star Defender
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Some recruits have seen their recruiting process blow up despite the coronavirus pandemic.
For Baltimore St. Frances outside linebacker Jaishawn Barham, there hasn't been a lot new to report in the past couple of months. He is nearing 20 scholarship offers and is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, but the pandemic halted any visits he hoped to take in the spring.
“It’s been good so far,” the stud class of 2022 prospect said of the recruiting process. “I was planning on visits, including Ohio State March 28 and was going to see Penn State too.”
Penn State recruits the D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area very well, and stand in strong early position for the 6-3, 215-pounder.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news