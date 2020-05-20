News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-20 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame A ‘Big Offer’ For Four-Star Defender

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Some recruits have seen their recruiting process blow up despite the coronavirus pandemic.

For Baltimore St. Frances outside linebacker Jaishawn Barham, there hasn't been a lot new to report in the past couple of months. He is nearing 20 scholarship offers and is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, but the pandemic halted any visits he hoped to take in the spring.

“It’s been good so far,” the stud class of 2022 prospect said of the recruiting process. “I was planning on visits, including Ohio State March 28 and was going to see Penn State too.”

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Baltimore St. Frances outside linebacker Jaishawn Barham
Notre Dame offered four-star Baltimore St. Frances pass rusher Jaishawn Barham earlier this year. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Penn State recruits the D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area very well, and stand in strong early position for the 6-3, 215-pounder.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}