Some recruits have seen their recruiting process blow up despite the coronavirus pandemic.

For Baltimore St. Frances outside linebacker Jaishawn Barham, there hasn't been a lot new to report in the past couple of months. He is nearing 20 scholarship offers and is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, but the pandemic halted any visits he hoped to take in the spring.

“It’s been good so far,” the stud class of 2022 prospect said of the recruiting process. “I was planning on visits, including Ohio State March 28 and was going to see Penn State too.”