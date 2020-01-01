St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet class of 2021 cornerback Jakailin Johnson had a strong junior season, recording 42 tackles and seven interceptions, and added 16 receptions for 326 yards and seven scores, per the St. Louis Dispatch.

Johnson rose from No. 64 to No. 29 in the Rivals100 recruiting rankings after his 2019 season, and attention from college coaches has gone through the roof as well.

"Right now it's kind of crazy," Johnson told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "There are a lot of schools trying to get me to come up for a visit. I want to find the right ones to visit, so I don't waste my time or the coaches' time. I also want to see which coaches leave their school and which coaches come back."