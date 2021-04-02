 BlueAndGold - Notre Dame A Big Contender For 6-4 WR Nicholas Anderson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-02 11:31:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame A Big Contender For 6-4 WR Nicholas Anderson

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Katy (Texas) High class of 2022 wide receiver Nicholas Anderson’s plan moving forward in his recruitment is similar to a lot of other Power Five prospects. He wants to take official visits in June and commit by the end of the summer.

“I’m starting to narrow down some schools and plan out which ones I still see in June,” Anderson said. “I’ll take as many visits as I can and then make my decision before the season starts.”

Buy One Month, Get Four Months FREE At BlueandGold.com

Katy (Texas) High wide receiver and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Nicholas Anderson
The Fighting Irish have done a great job in the recruitment of Anderson. (Rivals.com)

Of course, those official visits can only happen if the NCAA lifts the dead period, which is expected to happen, although the exact details are unknown. The 6-4, 183-pounder has several schools in mind that he’d like to see, including Arkansas, Cal, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, TCU and USC.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}