BlueAndGold - Notre Dame A Big Contender For 6-4 WR Nicholas Anderson

Notre Dame A Big Contender For 6-4 WR Nicholas Anderson
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Katy (Texas) High class of 2022 wide receiver Nicholas Anderson’s plan moving forward in his recruitment is similar to a lot of other Power Five prospects. He wants to take official visits in June and commit by the end of the summer.
“I’m starting to narrow down some schools and plan out which ones I still see in June,” Anderson said. “I’ll take as many visits as I can and then make my decision before the season starts.”
Of course, those official visits can only happen if the NCAA lifts the dead period, which is expected to happen, although the exact details are unknown. The 6-4, 183-pounder has several schools in mind that he’d like to see, including Arkansas, Cal, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, TCU and USC.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news