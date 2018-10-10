An unbeaten mark (6-0) at the halfway point of the regular season at Notre Dame inspires immense dreams, and for good reason.

Since 1950, or the end of the 1940s Notre Dame football dynasty, this year marks only the 13th time in the past 69 that the Fighting Irish have achieved a 6-0 ledger.

In 10 of those 12 previous seasons Notre Dame eventually elevated to No. 1 later in the year — and either played against the No. 1 team or was competing to remain No. 1 in its final game of the season.

In the 29 years since 1990, this is the fifth 6-0 start for the Irish, and three of them have been under head coach Brian Kelly the past seven years (2012 and 2014 also).

Notre Dame also began 6-0 three times in a seven-year stretch with Ara Parseghian (1964, 1966 and 1970) and three times in six years with Lou Holtz (1988, 1989 and 1993).

Here is the synopsis since 1950: