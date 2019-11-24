Notre Dame 3-2-1 Observations, Questions & Prediction
3 Observations
Do not underestimate the power of beating teams you should.
During Notre Dame’s 31-6 (.838 winning percentage) run the past three seasons, hand-wringing remains that while Notre Dame is feasting on lighter opponents against whom they are prohibitive favorites (Boston College) or outmatch (Navy), it still can’t get to the first-tier level.
However, there is still a lot to be said for avoiding the major upset and defeating — and most of the time, handily — the “teams you’re supposed to beat.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news