3 Observations

Do not underestimate the power of beating teams you should.

During Notre Dame’s 31-6 (.838 winning percentage) run the past three seasons, hand-wringing remains that while Notre Dame is feasting on lighter opponents against whom they are prohibitive favorites (Boston College) or outmatch (Navy), it still can’t get to the first-tier level.

However, there is still a lot to be said for avoiding the major upset and defeating — and most of the time, handily — the “teams you’re supposed to beat.”