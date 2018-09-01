Touchdown drives on its first two series of the game, crucial third-down-and-long conversions and four quarters of consistent ball-hawking defense led No. 12 Notre Dame to a 24-17 victory over No. 14 Michigan on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium to open the 2018 campaign on a resounding note.



On offense sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong (15 carries, 35 yards) rushed for two touchdowns in his first career start, while senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush accounted for 229 yards total offense on 12 of 22 passing for 170 yards a touchdown and an interception, plus a team high 19 carries for 59 yards.

Defensively, senior linebacker Te’von Coney was credited with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery with 46 seconds left to help end Michigan’s final drive. His pass pressure also forced a hurried throw that junior drop end Julian Okwara intercepted. Meanwhile, junior end Khalid Kareem had nine stops (team high seven solo), with a sack. Senior tackle Jerry Tillery recorded two sacks, forcing the strip fumble on the latter that Coney recovered.





FIRST QUARTER: Notre Dame, 14-0

Top Moment(s): On the season’s opening possession, Notre Dame drove 75 yards in 1:25, culminated by a 13-yard scoring run by Armstrong.

On its next series, Notre Dame marched 96 yards on seven plays and 3:07, with senior wideout Chris Finke out-leaping safety Brandon Hawkins in the end zone for the 43-yard score on the post route.

Standout Performer: Notre Dame’s third-and long offense, led by Wimbush. It converted third-and-9 situations in each of its two touchdown drives.

On the first series from his 26-yard line, Wimbush calmly stood in the pocket on a blitz and flipped a 16-yard completion to junior Chase Claypool crossing the middle.

On the second possession from the Irish five-yard line, senior tight end Alize Mack made a superb leaping grab for a 26-yard gain. Later on third-and-6 from midfield, Wimbush scrambled for seven yards.

Stats: Notre Dame totaled 139 yards total offense (114 passing, 25 rushing) compared to Michigan’s 69 (48 passing, 21 rushing), even though the Wolverines had the ball 9:07 to Notre Dame’s 5:53.

Items: Michigan safety Josh Metellus was ejected for targeting for his hit on Mack. Kareem recorded a 16-yard sack of quarterback Shea Patterson on third-and-6 from the Irish 25 on Michigan’s second drive… Sophomore quarterback Ian Book was inserted for one play on Armstrong’s score.





SECOND QUARTER: Notre Dame 21, Michigan 10

Top Moment: Armstrong scored his second touchdown, this one from four yards, with 3:55 left to cap a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took 7:37. Crucial in the drive were two Michigan penalties on third down again.

The first was a defensive holding on third-and-3 from midfield, and the second was a roughing-the-passer call on end Chase Winovich on third-and-goal from Michigan’s eight-yard line. Armstrong scored on the ensuing play — with Book in for the handoff again after Wimbush was slightly gouged in the eye.

Standout Performer: Notre Dame’s defense, led by Coney’s six tackles (five solo), limited Michigan to 90 yards total offense on 27 plays. It held Patterson to 62 yards on 9 of 12 passing and recorded two sacks for minus-24 yards.

Stats: The Fighting Irish ran 40 plays that amassed 227 yards, 85 rushing on 20 carries and 10 of 15 passing by Wimbush for 148 yards. Wimbush also led the team in rushing with 39 yards. Notre Dame kept the ball mainly on the ground in the second quarter with 16 carries for 60 yards.

Items: Michigan sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas’ 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown after the Irish moved ahead 21-3 gave the Wolverines some renewed life with 3:41 left.

Early in the quarter, the Wolverines had first-and-goal at Notre Dame’s five, but a sack by Tillery and a pass breakup in the end zone by junior safety Alohi Gilman forced Michigan to settle for a 28-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin at the 11:32 mark. The drive covered only 31 yards after a 25-yard punt by fifth-year senior Tyler Newsome.





THIRD QUARTER: Notre Dame 24, Michigan 10

Top Moment(s): Despite a 52-yard pass from Patterson to Nico Collins on the first play of the second half, Michigan came away scoreless when a botched hold on a 33-yard field goal attempt gave Notre Dame the ball at its 27-yard line after an 11-yard loss.

Following a Michigan interception two plays later, a fourth-and-four pass at the Irish 45 fell incomplete because of blanket coverage by Gilman.

Standout Performer: The Irish defense again held Michigan scoreless on four different drives. The Wolverines had a first-and-10 at the Irish 16 on the initial series and began the second drive at Notre Dame’s 49-yard line. On Michigan's third series, the Notre Dame defense forced a three-and-out, and then a Coney pressure forced an errant Patterson pass that was intercepted by junior drop end Okwara after the Wolverines had driven to their 48-yard line on their fourth series of the quarter.

Stats: Michigan out-gained Notre Dame 88-65 in total offense during the defensive dominated quarter, but 52 of those yards for the Wolverines came on the first play. At the end of the quarter, the Irish still had a 292-178 advantage in total yards.

Items: With 3:07 remaining, senior Justin Yoon drilled a 48-yard field goal to extend Notre Dame’s lead to 24-10.





FOURTH QUARTER: Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17

Top Moment: Michigan used all three time outs to force a Notre Dame punt and took possession at its 25-yard line with 1:48 remaining.

On second-down from Michigan’s 45, Kareem forced a fumble by Patterson that Coney recovered and returned to the Michigan 29 with 46 seconds left to seal the victory.

Standout Performer: Both defenses. Notre Dame had 10 yards total offense in the quarter. The Irish defense also buckled down on the final drive, although prior to his fumble, Patterson completed five of his last seven pass attempts for 87 yards to give Michigan hope.

Stats: Both teams ended up running 69 plays, with Michigan finishing with 307 yards total offense (249 passing and 58 rushing) while Notre Dame had 302 (170 passing and 132 rushing).

Items: A 57-yard punt by Newsome pinned Michigan back at its four-yard line with 14:03 left Patterson was taken out early in the drive because of cramps and was replaced by redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan McCaffrey before Patterson returned near the five-minute mark.

On fourth-and-four from Notre Dame’s 44 with 7:14 left and Notre Dame ahead 24-10, McCaffrey was pressured out of the pocket and threw incomplete.

With 2:18 left, Michigan running back Karan Higdon scored from three yards out to cut the deficit to 24-17. With three time outs left, Michigan opted not to on-side kick with the hope that its defense can force a three-and-out, and the Wolverines indeed got the ball back at the 1:48 mark.



