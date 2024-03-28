Notre Dame 2025 LB target Anthony Sacca sets commitment date
Rivals100 linebacker Anthony Sacca is ready to make his college decision.
After posting a cryptic message on X/Twitter Thursday afternoon, the 2025 four-star linebacker confirmed with Inside ND Sports he will make his college commitment on Saturday.
Notre Dame football is one of five finalists for Sacca, a defender out of national powerhouse Philadelphia St. Joseph’s. Duke, Alabama, Ohio State and Wisconsin are the other contenders for Sacca. The Irish last hosted Sacca on a visit in September for the Ohio State game, while Alabama got him on campus in early February.
Notre Dame's recruitment of Sacca has been spearheaded by head coach Marcus Freeman, defensive coordinator Al Golden and linebackers coach Max Bullough. Sacca first reported an Irish offer on ND's annual Pot of Gold Day recruiting event last March and visited shortly thereafter for the Blue-Gold Game in April.
“Football stops at some point whether you want it to or not, and you need to be able to do something with yourself for the rest of your life,” Sacca said previously. “There [are] not many schools that are better than Notre Dame at getting you a degree to allow yourself to get a great job if football pans out or not."
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content:
► Submitting two new FutureCast predictions in favor of Notre Dame
► Chat Transcript: How QBs Minchey, Carr fit into Notre Dame's bigger picture
► Fact or Fiction: Notre Dame is still Tight End U
► 2026 OT Gregory Patrick raves about Notre Dame staff, practice intensity
► NFL ties impress 2026 CB Ksani Jiles on Notre Dame visit
---------------------------------------------------------------
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Sacca’s relationship with Golden dates back to before Notre Dame. Sacca’s father, Tony Sacca, played quarterback for Penn State from 1988-91, while Golden was a tight end for the Nittany Lions in those years.
Per Rivals, Sacca is the No. 7 outside linebacker and No. 57 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. Last season, Sacca finished with 67-plus tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery for a touchdown for the Hawks, who went 13-1 and won the Pennsylvania Class 6A state championship.
During Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman's East Spotlight Series last season, Sacca was named one of the best linebackers he saw in 2023.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
Notre Dame’s top-ranked 2025 class includes 18 total commitments but only one linebacker, which is Ko’o Kia. Rivals lists Dominik Hulak as an inside linebacker, but he is projected to fill the vyper end role upon arrival in South Bend. The Irish have landed eight new commits since the start of the new year.
Sacca would be the fourth highest-ranked player in Notre Dame’s class if he were to join, only behind defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. (No. 39), offensive tackle Owen Strebig (No. 44) and quarterback Deuce Knight (No. 52).
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports