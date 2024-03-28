Rivals100 linebacker Anthony Sacca is ready to make his college decision.

After posting a cryptic message on X/Twitter Thursday afternoon, the 2025 four-star linebacker confirmed with Inside ND Sports he will make his college commitment on Saturday.

Notre Dame football is one of five finalists for Sacca, a defender out of national powerhouse Philadelphia St. Joseph’s. Duke, Alabama, Ohio State and Wisconsin are the other contenders for Sacca. The Irish last hosted Sacca on a visit in September for the Ohio State game, while Alabama got him on campus in early February.

Notre Dame's recruitment of Sacca has been spearheaded by head coach Marcus Freeman, defensive coordinator Al Golden and linebackers coach Max Bullough. Sacca first reported an Irish offer on ND's annual Pot of Gold Day recruiting event last March and visited shortly thereafter for the Blue-Gold Game in April.

“Football stops at some point whether you want it to or not, and you need to be able to do something with yourself for the rest of your life,” Sacca said previously. “There [are] not many schools that are better than Notre Dame at getting you a degree to allow yourself to get a great job if football pans out or not."

