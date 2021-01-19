When Notre Dame begins the second semester of its 2020-21 academic year on Feb. 3, our count has 88 football players on scholarship, including the 26 recruits who signed in December (with 14 who could potentially enroll this February).

Another addition could occur in the late signing period, notably three-star Metairie, La., running back Logan Diggs, who verbally committed to Notre Dame last July but did not ink during the early signing period in December.



