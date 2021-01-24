When Notre Dame begins the second semester of its 2020-21 academic year on Feb. 3, our count has 89 football players on scholarship, including the 26 recruits who signed in December (with 14 who could potentially enroll this February).

There is no shortage of numbers at any position group, with 42 scholarship players on offense, 43 on defense (thanks to senior safety Houston Griffith’s return from the transfer portal) and four specialists.