Another addition could occur in the late signing period, notably three-star Metairie, La., running back Logan Diggs , who verbally committed to Notre Dame last July but did not ink during the early signing period in December.

When Notre Dame begins the second semester of its 2020-21 academic year on Feb. 3, our count has 89 football players on scholarship, including the 26 recruits who signed in December (with 14 who could potentially enroll this February) and the return of safety Houston Griffith from the transfer portal.

There is no shortage of numbers at any position group, with 42 scholarship players on offense, 43 on defense and four specialists.

The scholarship number is beyond the typical 85, but it is impertinent this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that led the NCAA to rule 2020 as a free year. Come 2022, the number is supposed to get back to 85, so roster management and balance will be carefully monitored.

Below is the overview at defensive line, and class year is defined by their academic year when the fall semester begins in August 2021.