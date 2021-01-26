Notre Dame 2021 Scholarship Overview: Cornerbacks
When Notre Dame begins the second semester of its 2020-21 academic year on Feb. 3, our official count has 89 football players on scholarship for now, including the 26 recruits who signed in December (with 14 who could potentially enroll this February).
There is no shortage of numbers at any position group, with 42 scholarship players on offense, 43 on defense and four specialists.
By 2022, the number is supposed to get back to 85, so roster management and balance will be carefully monitored.
Below is the overview of the cornerback position, and class year is defined by their academic year when the fall semester begins in August 2021.
Cornerbacks (9)
Believe it or not, eight of the nine scholarship corners technically have four years of eligibility remaining, although not everyone can or will use them (and maybe not even at Notre Dame).
5th-Year Seniors — None
Senior — TaRiq Bracy (5-10, 180)
A top surprise as a 2018 freshman, Bracy followed it up with a strong sophomore campaign in which he posted a team high seven passes defensed in 2019 — yet began last season as the “co-starter” on the field side with relatively unheralded freshman Clarence Lewis.
Through the first six games, Bracy monopolized the playing time on the field side with 232 snaps compared to Lewis’ 90.
However, beginning with the Nov. 7 win versus Clemson when Lewis had 70 snaps to Bracy’s eight, over the last six games Lewis took 331 snaps and Bracy only 56 — and zero against both Clemson in the ACC Championship and Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news