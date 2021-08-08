Notre Dame 2021 Roster: Number Changes, Freshman Measurables, Biggest Gains
Notre Dame updated its roster at the start of fall camp with new numbers and fresh measurements for all players.
Here’s a look at the jersey number switches, which players gained or lost the most weight from their listing before the College Football Playoff and measurables for all 28 freshmen and newcomers.
Number Changes
• Safety D.J. Brown: No. 12 to 2
• Wide receiver Xavier Watts: No. 82 to 2
• Safety Litchfield Ajavon: No. 23 to 4
• Wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr.: No. 18 to 5
• Cornerback Clarence Lewis: No. 26 to 6
• Linebacker Marist Liufau: No. 35 to 8
• Defensive end Justin Ademilola: No. 19 to 9
• Safety Justin Walters: No. 20 (spring practice) to 22
• Defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah: No. 18 to 31
• Defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger: No. 98 to 90
Freshman Measurables
|Player, Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Tyler Buchner, QB
|
6-1
|
215
|
Ron Powlus III, QB
|
6-3
|
225
|
Logan Diggs
|
6-0
|
206
|
Audric Estime, RB
|
5-11 1/2
|
228
|
Deion Colzie, WR
|
6-5
|
207
|
Lorenzo Styles Jr., WR
|
6-1
|
195
|
Jayden Thomas, WR
|
6-1 1/2
|
215
|
Cane Berrong, TE
|
6-3 1/2
|
235
|
Mitchell Evans
|
6-5
|
250
|
Joe Alt, OL
|
6-7 5/8
|
305
|
Pat Coogan, OL
|
6-5
|
308
|
Blake Fisher, OL
|
6-6
|
335
|
Caleb Johnson, OL
|
6-5 5/8
|
287
|
Rocco Spindler, OL
|
6-4 5/8
|
300
|
Jason Onye, DL
|
6-5
|
289
|
Gabriel Rubio, DL
|
6-5
|
290
|
Will Schweitzer, DL
|
6-4
|
225
|
Kahanu Kia, LB
|
6-1
|
217
|
Prince Kollie, LB
|
6-1 1/2
|
222
|
Ryan Barnes, DB
|
6-2
|
182
|
Khari Gee, DB
|
6-2
|
195
|
JoJo Johnson, DB
|
5-11
|
191
|
Philip Riley, DB
|
5-11 1/2
|
202
|
Chance Tucker, DB
|
6-0
|
183
|
Justin Walters, DB
|
6-0 5/8
|
188
|
Joshua Bryan, K
|
6-0
|
185
|
Jack Coan, QB
|
6-3
|
223
|
Cain Madden, OL
|
6-2 1/2
|
310
Biggest Weight Gains
|Player, Position
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Isaiah Pryor, LB
|
6-1 1/2
|
217
|
204
|
Brendon Clark, QB
|
6-1 5/8
|
225
|
212
|
Rylie Mills, DL
|
6-5
|
283
|
273
|
Caleb Offord, DB
|
6-1
|
192
|
184
|
Justin Ademilola, DL
|
6-2
|
255
|
248
|
Tosh Baker, OL
|
6-8
|
307
|
300
|
Quinn Carroll, OL
|
6-6
|
313
|
306
|
Drew Pyne, QB
|
5-11 1/2
|
200
|
194
|
Clarence Lewis, DB
|
5-11 1/2
|
198
|
192
|
D.J. Brown, DB
|
6-0
|
200
|
194
Biggest Weight Losses
|Player, Position
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Jacob Lacey, DL
|
6-2
|
275
|
293
|
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL
|
6-2 1/2
|
268
|
282
|
Michael Carmody, OL
|
6-5 1/2
|
290
|
300
|
Josh Lugg, OL
|
6-7
|
305
|
310
----
