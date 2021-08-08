 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football 2021 Fall Camp Roster: Number Changes, Freshman Measurables, Biggest Gains
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-08 14:26:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame 2021 Roster: Number Changes, Freshman Measurables, Biggest Gains

Notre Dame updated its roster at the start of fall camp with new numbers and fresh measurements for all players.

Here’s a look at the jersey number switches, which players gained or lost the most weight from their listing before the College Football Playoff and measurables for all 28 freshmen and newcomers.

Number Changes

• Safety D.J. Brown: No. 12 to 2

• Wide receiver Xavier Watts: No. 82 to 2

• Safety Litchfield Ajavon: No. 23 to 4

• Wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr.: No. 18 to 5

• Cornerback Clarence Lewis: No. 26 to 6

• Linebacker Marist Liufau: No. 35 to 8

• Defensive end Justin Ademilola: No. 19 to 9

• Safety Justin Walters: No. 20 (spring practice) to 22

• Defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah: No. 18 to 31

• Defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger: No. 98 to 90

Freshman Measurables

Player, Position Height Weight

Tyler Buchner, QB

6-1

215

Ron Powlus III, QB

6-3

225

Logan Diggs

6-0

206

Audric Estime, RB

5-11 1/2

228

Deion Colzie, WR

6-5

207

Lorenzo Styles Jr., WR

6-1

195

Jayden Thomas, WR

6-1 1/2

215

Cane Berrong, TE

6-3 1/2

235

Mitchell Evans

6-5

250

Joe Alt, OL

6-7 5/8

305

Pat Coogan, OL

6-5

308

Blake Fisher, OL

6-6

335

Caleb Johnson, OL

6-5 5/8

287

Rocco Spindler, OL

6-4 5/8

300

Jason Onye, DL

6-5

289

Gabriel Rubio, DL

6-5

290

Will Schweitzer, DL

6-4

225

Kahanu Kia, LB

6-1

217

Prince Kollie, LB

6-1 1/2

222

Ryan Barnes, DB

6-2

182

Khari Gee, DB

6-2

195

JoJo Johnson, DB

5-11

191

Philip Riley, DB

5-11 1/2

202

Chance Tucker, DB

6-0

183

Justin Walters, DB

6-0 5/8

188

Joshua Bryan, K

6-0

185

Jack Coan, QB

6-3

223

Cain Madden, OL

6-2 1/2

310

Biggest Weight Gains

Player, Position Height New Weight Old Weight

Isaiah Pryor, LB

6-1 1/2

217

204

Brendon Clark, QB

6-1 5/8

225

212

Rylie Mills, DL

6-5

283

273

Caleb Offord, DB

6-1

192

184

Justin Ademilola, DL

6-2

255

248

Tosh Baker, OL

6-8

307

300

Quinn Carroll, OL

6-6

313

306

Drew Pyne, QB

5-11 1/2

200

194

Clarence Lewis, DB

5-11 1/2

198

192

D.J. Brown, DB

6-0

200

194

Biggest Weight Losses

Player, Position Height New Weight Old Weight

Jacob Lacey, DL

6-2

275

293

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL

6-2 1/2

268

282

Michael Carmody, OL

6-5 1/2

290

300

Josh Lugg, OL

6-7

305

310

