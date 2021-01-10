Yesterday, we featured the top freshmen and the "next option" players during another run to the College Football Playoff. Today we look at the top surprises and most underrated figures from the season.

He finished the season with 10 returns for 45 yards with a long of 13 yards, but was consistently reliable at fielding the punt with no drama. The competition is expected to be ratcheted up this year with the enrollment of freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., who returned three punts for scores his senior year and provides a potential game-breaking element in that area.

Back in August we could have given you 50 guesses on who would be Notre Dame’s No. 1 punt return man in 2020 — and you probably still wouldn’t have given the right answer with this junior walk-on. If that doesn’t constitute a surprise, we don’t know what does.

Silver Medal: Clarence Lewis

The freshman cornerback was also on our list yesterday with the silver medal as the Freshman of The Year for the Fighting Irish.

Cornerback was an area of need the program desperately needed to restock after not signing any in 2017 and then having only one remaining from the 2018 haul — junior TaRiq Bracy, who was recruited more as an athlete than pure corner. The position was becoming so threadbare that 2019 wideout recruit Cam Hart was shifted there midway through the campaign that year. Then last summer North Carolina State grad transfer Nick McCloud was signed to help shore up the boundary side, while Shaun Crawford was brought back for a sixth year.

In addition to McCloud, Crawford, Bracy and Hart, sophomores K.J. Wallace and Isaiah Rutherford, and freshmen Ramon Henderson and Caleb Offord — who enrolled in January, unlike Lewis — also were vying for spots.

Yet by the season opener, it was the relatively unheralded Lewis who was listed as the co-starter at field corner with Bracy, the 2019 team leader in passes broken up. It also led head coach Brian Kelly to make comparisons to 2012 FWAA Freshman All-American KeiVarae Russell. Both would start on unbeaten regular season teams that eventually lost to Alabama in the postseason.

“I don’t know if Clarence has the same raw athletic ability,” said Kelly in the preseason. “But Clarence has clearly demonstrated that as a true freshman we could put him on the field at the same level, or possibly even higher, than the level KeiVarae had to play as a true freshman.”

Crawford and Wallace moved to safety in part because of Lewis’ emergence, while Rutherford transferred recently to Arizona.

By November, Lewis took over as the full-time starter, finishing second in passes broken up (seven) and fifth in tackles (33). No way we could see that coming.





Gold Medal: Shaun Crawford

The first surprise was that the resilient Crawford returned for a sixth year despite sitting out three different seasons with devastating knee or Achilles injuries. He also missed several weeks in 2019 with a gruesome elbow injury.

The second was that after playing nickel or corner his entire career, he was shifted to safety, which he had to learn on the fly while not possessing the classic stature at the position with his 5-9, 180-pound frame, the smallest on the two deep.

The third was that not only did he make it through a full season, he played the most snaps among anyone on defense (654, 54.5 per game), seven more than unanimous All-America rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. What odds would you have given that back in August when the staff was looking at Crawford mostly as a potential stop-gap measure at safety?

The captain-elect tied for third in tackles (57, with 4.5 for loss and two sacks) with Mike linebacker Drew White while also batting away five passes, intercepting one and recovering a fumble. Sheer lion heart.

(Note: Fifth-year senior Javon McKinley also could have been on here, but we have him for a different category tomorrow.)