The 27 Notre Dame scholarship freshmen were issued their jersey numbers as they begin summer school this Monday (June 18).



While the numbers are subject to change, we look at who some of the best were to don the ones issued to them. Today we feature the offensive line — with two of them issued the jersey numbers of the two best predecessors.





John Dirksen: No. 56

Best To Wear Number at Notre Dame: Quenton Nelson (2014-17)

The unanimous All-American last season and the first offensive lineman taken in this spring’s draft (No. 6 overall) will likely be on any future “All-Time Notre Dame” teams, and recognized as the best guard ever to suit up for the Gold & Blue.





Best Offensive Lineman To Wear No. 56: Nelson

“Q” will remain the standard, but this number had a phenomenal run with offensive linemen in the 11 seasons from 1968-1978: three-year starter and All-American guard/team captain Larry DiNardo (1968-70), three-year starter and 1973 national champions team captain/guard Frank Pomarico (1971-73), and three-year starting center and consensus All-American Dave Huffman (1975-78), who hiked the ball to Joe Montana for the 1977 national champions before playing 12 years in the NFL.





Honorable Mention: Dave Martin (1965-67), Kevin Griffith (1979-82), Robert Banks (1983-86) & Kerry Neal (2007-10)

Just to show the number isn’t exclusive to interior offensive linemen, these defenseman all had productive careers for the Irish.





Cole Mabrey: No. 60

Best To Wear Number at Notre Dame: Frank Varrichione (1952-54)

The tackle on both sides of the ball started three straight seasons for teams that placed in the AP Top 4 all three times, earned second-team UPI and third-team AP All-America notice as a senior, and was the No. 6 overall pick in the 1955 NFL Draft. He played 11 years in the pros and earned several Pro Bowl honors.

Best Offensive Lineman To Wear No. 60: Varrichione, Jim Carroll (1962-64) & Al Ecuyer (1956-58)

All were two-way players who earned All-America notice. Carroll was a guard too in 1962-63 before he played exclusively at linebacker for first-year head coach Ara Parseghian in 1964 and racked up 140 stops for a team that finished 9-1 and was awarded the MacArthur Bowl for a share of the national title.





Honorable Mention: Mike McGill (1965-67)

All-American linebacker, but many others produced at a high level with this number including guard Bob Lally (1947-49), guard Norb Roy (1959-61), who was named a captain, and defensive linemen Kevin Nosbusch (1972-74) and Darrell Campbell (2000-03).





Jarrett Patterson: No. 68

Best To Wear Number at Notre Dame: Mike McGlinchey (2013-17)

Like Dirksen, freshman classmate Patterson inherits the number of a consensus All-American and the the top pick at his offensive tackle position (No. 9 overall). McGlinchey was not only a stalwart on the field but a rare two-time captain who was a tremendous ambassador for the University.





Best Offensive Lineman To Wear No. 68: McGlinchey & Ryan Harris (2003-06)

Harris stepped in as a starter by the fifth game of his freshman season and never looked back. He did not receive the accolades of McGlinchey while doing exceptional work protecting quarterback and classmate Brady Quinn’s blind side, but Harris’ decade-long NFL career will be hard to surpass, including starting for a Super Bowl champion.





Honorable Mention: Jack Fallon (1944-48) and Ed Bauer (1971-75)

Tackle Fallon was part of the Fabulous Forties under Frank Leahy, while guard Bauer served as a captain on Dan Devine’s first Irish team.





Luke Jones: No. 70

Best To Wear Number at Notre Dame: Steve Niehaus (1972-75) & Zack Martin (2010-13)

The second pick in the 1976 NFL Draft as a defensive tackle, Niehaus’ 290 tackles are the second most ever by a Notre Dame lineman, and that was despite two knee injuries that sidelined him the second half of seasons his first two years.





Best Offensive Lineman To Wear No. 70: Martin

He started a school record 52 straight games at left tackle in head coach Brian Kelly’s first four seasons, was a two-time captain and a first-round pick — yet didn’t receive All-America notice in his final season. He has been in the Pro Bowl all four of his NFL seasons.





Honorable Mention: Scott Zettek (1976-80) & Jim Molinaro (1999-2003)

Like Niehaus, Zettek overcame two knee surgeries to prosper along the defensive line at end, including extensive action for the 1977 national champs and as an AP All-American in 1980. Molinaro started off on defense before moving to offensive tackle and becoming a captain.