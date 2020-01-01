News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 13:36:06 -0600') }} football

Notes, Quotes And Observations From Final Day Of Under Armour Practice

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer was live in Orlando Wednesday morning to check out Notre Dame signees Drew Pyne, Chris Tyree and Alex Peitsch during the fourth practice for the Under Armour All-American Game.

Read the notes, quotes and observations from the day below.

Notre Dame QB signee Drew Pyne had a strong week of practice in Orlando.
Notre Dame QB signee Drew Pyne had a strong week of practice in Orlando. (Mike Singer)

*** The Under Armour All-American Game is Thursday at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2. Today's practice was mainly a walkthrough, so it was a bit shorter and had more of a focus on special teams. Irish long snapper signee Alex Peitsch had a flawless day when the spotlight was on the punt and field goal units, which is no surprise.

