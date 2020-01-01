Notes, Quotes And Observations From Final Day Of Under Armour Practice
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer was live in Orlando Wednesday morning to check out Notre Dame signees Drew Pyne, Chris Tyree and Alex Peitsch during the fourth practice for the Under Armour All-American Game.
Read the notes, quotes and observations from the day below.
*** The Under Armour All-American Game is Thursday at 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2. Today's practice was mainly a walkthrough, so it was a bit shorter and had more of a focus on special teams. Irish long snapper signee Alex Peitsch had a flawless day when the spotlight was on the punt and field goal units, which is no surprise.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news