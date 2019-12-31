Notes, Quotes and Observations: Drew Pyne Has Standout Performance At UA
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer was live in Orlando Tuesday morning to check out Notre Dame signees Drew Pyne, Chris Tyree and Alex Peitsch during the third practice (Dec. 31) for the Under Armour All-American Game.
Read the notes, quotes and observations from the day below.
Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card
*** I was very, very impressed with Notre Dame class of 2020 quarterback signee Drew Pyne. He was fantastic during the whole practice, from warm ups to the final scrimmage. He was accurate during the receiver vs. defensive back one-on-ones, threw the ball well in 7-on-7, but what I was most impressed with was his performance during the 11-on-11 scrimmage.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news