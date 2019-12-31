News More News
2019-12-31

Notes, Quotes and Observations: Drew Pyne Has Standout Performance At UA

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer was live in Orlando Tuesday morning to check out Notre Dame signees Drew Pyne, Chris Tyree and Alex Peitsch during the third practice (Dec. 31) for the Under Armour All-American Game.

Read the notes, quotes and observations from the day below.

Notre Dame QB signee Drew Pyne stood out on Tuesday.
*** I was very, very impressed with Notre Dame class of 2020 quarterback signee Drew Pyne. He was fantastic during the whole practice, from warm ups to the final scrimmage. He was accurate during the receiver vs. defensive back one-on-ones, threw the ball well in 7-on-7, but what I was most impressed with was his performance during the 11-on-11 scrimmage.

{{ article.author_name }}