 Notes On A New Offensive Line Target For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-19 11:09:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Notes On A New Offensive Line Target For Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Ashton Craig
The Fighting Irish have a new name on its 2022 offensive line board. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Who is Ashton Craig? Where do things stand between he and Notre Dame? BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks it downs.

Click here to read the update.

Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE alerts and newsletter

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}