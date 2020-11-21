Notes & Observations From Seeing 2022 Notre Dame Target Jake Pope
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer was on the road in Georgia Friday night to check out top Notre Dame class of 2022 athlete target Jake Pope from Buford (Ga.) High.
Check out the notes and observations by clicking here.
Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.