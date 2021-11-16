Notebook: Underclassmen recruits rave about Notre Dame visits

Pittsburgh Central Catholic class of 2024 linebacker Anthony Speca has been a regular on Notre Dame’s campus. He visited twice over the summer and made it back for the USC game in October. Making the trek over from Pittsburgh isn’t the easiest trip to make, but it’s one that Speca tries to make every chance he can get. “It was good,” Speca said about his Oct. 23. Visit. “I didn’t really get to spend much time there because I came straight from our Saturday morning game. It was nice though, just taking a walk from the lot to the stadium, wrapped up the college game day feel. The amount of people outside all in their Irish gear was pretty sweet.” It shows how highly Speca thinks of Notre Dame for him to make the trip while also having a game that day. He was able to speak with Notre Dame’s Mike Elston, Marcus Freeman and Chad Bowden while on campus.

“The atmosphere was crazy; the way the stadium is set up is awesome,” Speca continued. “The fans seemed to be really into it, cheering and booing at every play. “As a group, the linebackers have all gotten so much better as the year has gone on, and I like the way JD Bertrand has stepped up. The best apart about Notre Dame’s defense is that everyone has a responsibility, and the defense only works when they are executing their job.” It’s still early in Speca’s recruitment as a sophomore, but there’s already a Rivals FutureCast in favorite of the Fighting Irish for the 6-3, 220-pounder. And his latest visit to South Bend only made him like the Fighting Irish more. “It definitely raised my interest in Notre Dame,” Speca said. “Everyone always says you have to see a game, and they were right. Notre Dame’s game day atmosphere is extremely unique. They’re definitely one of my top schools going forward.” Michigan, Penn State and Pittsburgh are among the other early contenders for Speca.

New defensive line target enjoys Notre Dame atmosphere

Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to Los Angeles Cathedral class of 2023 defensive lineman Ashton Sanders on Oct. 6, and during an interview the next morning with BlueandGold.com, he noted that he had already set up a visit to get up to South Bend. The 6-3, 295-pounder followed through on his plans and made it to Notre Dame’s campus as well for the USC game Oct. 23. “I loved it,” Sanders said. “I really loved it. The campus is amazing, top-notch. I can see myself there.” Sanders enjoyed meeting defensive line coach Mike Elston during the visit, too. They’ve hit it off in the several weeks since receiving his offer.

“He just had a regular conversation; he told me nice spots to go to on campus,” Sanders added. “I told him I was loving the environment.” The 6-3, 295-pounder is being recruited by Notre Dame as a nose tackle, so he kept a close eye on Kurt Hinish during the USC game. Cal, Fresno State, Nevada, Notre Dame, Utah and Washington are the schools on Sanders offer list thus far. During his nine-game junior season, Sanders had 47 tackles (10 for loss), three sacks, 23 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

2024 four-star DL Nigel Smith recaps visit

Many Notre Dame fans may not be too familiar with the name Nigel Smith Jr. just yet, but that will change soon as more attention shifts towards the 2024 class. Irish fans may remember the video that circulated on Twitter where it was announced to Smith’s teammates back in May that he had received his scholarship offer from Notre Dame. His peers mobbed him in pure excitement. Notre Dame was Smith’s first major scholarship offer, and LSU and Rutgers have offered him since. The 6-5, 245-pounder experienced his first Notre Dame game last month for the USC contest. “The overall experience was awesome,” he said. “I got to see the campus again and had some fun just seeing all of the fans out there.

“I got to talk to the coaches – mostly coach [Mike] Elston – and we were just catching up and talking a little football.” Like virtually every prospect who was at Notre Dame for its rivalry matchup with the Trojans, Smith was impressed. “The atmosphere was crazy,” he said. “The stadium was packed out and stayed loud the whole time. The defensive line showed out and dominated – especially getting to the quarterback. The visit definitely makes me think more highly of Notre Dame, and I will definitely be considering them when that time comes.”

In-state lineman visited Notre Dame twice in October