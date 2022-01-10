Notebook: Notre Dame's Blake Wesley named ACC Freshman of the Week

Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com
For the second time this season, Notre Dame men's basketball guard Blake Wesley has been named the ACC Freshman of the Week.
In two conference victories over North Carolina and Georgia Tech last week, Wesley averaged 20 points, four assists, 3.5 steals and two assists.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Wesley entered this week ranked second in the ACC in true freshman scoring with 14.3 points per game. That average put him No. 5 among major conference true freshman and No. 14 in Division I.
He was previously named ACC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 13 for scoring 14 points with four rebounds and three assists in a 66-62 win over then-No. 10 Kentucky.
Notre Dame men's basketball will host Duke on Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. The originally scheduled game for Jan. 1 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within Duke's program.
As a result, Notre Dame will play four games in eight days: home against Virginia on Jan. 29, home against Duke on Jan. 31, at Miami on Feb. 2 and at NC State on Feb. 5. Duke is scheduled to play four games in 10 days.
The Notre Dame-Duke game will be televised on ESPN.
How to watch Notre Dame-Clemson game
Notre Dame (9-5, 3-1 ACC) will attempt to win its fourth consecutive conference game when it hosts Clemson (10-5, 2-2) in Purcell Pavilion on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.
The game will be televised through the ACC's Regional Network package. Depending on location, the game will be carried by Bally Sports, Marquee, MASN, NESN or YES. Click here for a market listing.