After falling to No. 1 Alabama 31-14 in the Rose Bowl, Notre Dame's 2020 season has come to a close. The loss is disappointing for the program and fans but, during a season that almost never happened, the Fighting Irish came away with their second College Football Playoff appearance in three years. Over the summer, many assumed the COVID-19 Pandemic would force the powers that be to cancel the season or, at the very least, postpone it until the fall. It was near-impossible to imagine Notre Dame playing in the Rose Bowl at that time.

Notre Dame lost to No. 1 Alabama 31-14 in the College Football Playoffs on Friday.

The loss also provides the Fighting Irish coaching staff with plenty of learning opportunities. Notre Dame struggled on both sides of the ball, especially early in the game, which is why the program ultimately suffered a 17-point defeat.

Offense Can't Keep Up

Trailing 21-7 early in the third quarter, Notre Dame was in the midst of a methodical drive. The Irish had produced 27 yards on seven plays and it appeared the offense was primed to have continued success on the ground. Then on second-and-7 at the Notre Dame 38-yard line, quarterback Ian Book escaped the pocket and looked to have enough daylight to run for the first down. At the last second, Book saw a streaking freshman tight end Michael Mayer and decided to take his first shot downfield. But the throw was short and suddenly, a drive that began with so much promise ended with an interception by Alabama linebacker Christian Harris. “He just needed to put a little bit more on that, he kind of floated it a little bit,” said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “If he had another shot at it that would have been a fastball instead of a level two with some touch to it.” While Kelly didn’t blame Book for taking his shot, it was also evident in the moment that Notre Dame couldn’t overcome such a deflating turnover. The Irish were actually competitive with the Crimson Tide in terms of total offensive yards, getting outgained just 437-375 (a difference of 62 yards). The problem was a lack of explosive plays. Notre Dame doesn’t have any wide receivers with the ability to stretch the field. Long, clock-eating drives are a great way to win time of possession, but it also provides more opportunities to make mistakes. The Irish produced just 4.7 yards per play, a much lower total than the Crimson Tide’s 7.9-yard average. After the interception, quarterback Mac Jones led Alabama on a five-play, 62-yard drive. Down 21, the game was all but out of reach for such a plodding offense. “They just made more plays than we did tonight,” Book said. “We talked about that all week. We were going to try to win the time of possession and then when it’s time to make a big play, make a big play. They made more big plays. That's why they came out victorious tonight.” It also helped that Alabama was strong with the ball and never turned it over.

Irish Defense Comes Out 'Tentative'