Notebook: How Fiesta Bowl loss motivates Notre Dame's offseason

Bo Bauer has played in all 51 of Notre Dame’s football games the last four seasons.

The Irish linebacker isn’t quite ready to move on from No. 51.

The 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl still stings a bit. As the Irish move their focus to the 2022 season, Bauer is letting the 2021 season finale linger as a motivating factor throughout the offseason.

“We play a lot of good football teams this year, but it’s not too easy for me to leave that in the past,” said Bauer, who opted to return to the Irish for a fifth season by using the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility relief. “So, I’m definitely going to be carrying that with me.”

Bauer played in the middle of a Notre Dame defense that watched a 28-7 lead turn into a 37-28 deficit. So was safety DJ Brown, who also opted to return to Notre Dame for a fifth season.

Brown has processed the loss with the mindset of a defensive back. At that position, defeat is inevitable. How you respond matters.

“It’s about having a short memory honestly,” Brown said. “It sucks that it was the last game of the year, so you can’t have another game to go back on it. Honestly, I’m excited going forward. We’re just going to evaluate the film and move forward after that.”

The film wasn’t kind to Brown and the Irish secondary, which allowed quarterback Spencer Sanders to throw for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

Notre Dame’s offense left the Fiesta Bowl with a sour taste in its mouth too. Only managing seven points in the second half allowed Oklahoma State’s comeback to matter. It spoiled Marcus Freeman’s head coaching debut.

“I know for myself personally, I’m still disappointed about the outcome of that,” said center Jarrett Patterson, who decided to return for a fifth season as well. “Being in the situation up 21, it’s extremely disappointing. Seeing the guys after that, it’s devastating for some of us.

“Now we know we have to work that much harder to get to where we want to be and finish as champions like coach Freeman talks about.”