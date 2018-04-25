BGI/Joe Raymond

On Wednesday, the Commission on College Basketball released its recommendations to reform the sport and address several issues that are believed to have corrupted the sport. After seven months of discussion, review and research, the commission — made up of former college coaches, former college and NBA players, university presidents and athletic directors and others — focused on several key areas and made their suggestions to improve each. The main areas of focused included draft rules, NCAA enforcement and “non-scholastic” basketball (AAU and summer recruiting events). More specifically, some of the recommendations included: elimination of the “one-and-done” rule, allowing student-athletes to test their draft prospects to return to school if a professional contract is not signed, establish “independent investigations and adjudicative arms” to take on NCAA rules violations cases, having the NCAA, with support from USA Basketball and NBA, run its own recruiting events and make “non-scholastic basketball and its finances transparent.” Rev. John I. Jenkins C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame, was on the commission and addressed the media along with Irish head coach Mike Brey on Wednesday after to discuss the report. “I think some of the key concepts are intended to preserve the collegiate model — young people pursuing a degree playing a sport on college campuses,” Jenkins explained. “That’s what we really wanted to preserve … I will say I learned a lot about the college basketball scene from Coach Mike Brey, who understood it on the ground far better than I did. “I was really appreciative of our conversations to help me understand the landscape and help me contribute to this commission. “I really appreciate what the commission has done,” Brey echoed. “My theme a little bit is we have to start somewhere with this. I thought today was a very powerful and positive day for us.”

ONE-AND-DONE

With the NCAA not having any control over the one-and-done rule, the commission called on the NBA to eliminate the one-and-done rule.

Many feel the rule is simply a charade and those players who take the route are only campus for a short time and it devalues the core value of attending a college or university. Jenkins is one those with that belief. “It undermines and gives mockery to the very idea that these kids are coming here to get a degree,” Jenkins said. “In that case, the player, their family, the coaches and the universities involved know they aren’t … That just shouldn’t be the business we’re in and handcuff those kids and make them come if they don’t want to be on a college campus and pursue a degree … Let’s make the changes we need to make to show we’re serious.”

STRICTER PENALTIES AND INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATIONS

Implementing stricter penalties and punishments is another key aspect of the commission’s recommendations.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice mentioned during the press conference to release the report that Level I violations could be punishable by a five-year postseason ban and the loss of postseason revenue. The possibility for a lifetime ban for coaches who commit serious violations and are repeaters was also mentioned. “Bring it,” Brey stated of the bans. “I love it. I think we have to be aggressive with it. That’s the one thing I popped out of my seat when Secretary Rice mentioned maybe lifetime ban, five-year ban, financial and money from the tournament. I think if we’re going to do it right we have to be really aggressive with it. “The commission kind of threw it into the NCAA’s lap, the NABC’s lap as we try to shape this for strong recommendations in August. I have a feeling it’s going to be strong and has to be strong. “I wouldn’t have it any problem with [coach bans] if it’s really severe. I really wouldn’t it. If we’re going to put some teeth into this thing, I think we have to be really, really powerful with it. I think if it’s a severe Level I, it’s something that should be considered. Yes, repeater.” Jenkins feels stricter penalties along with independent investigation and adjudication will help not only deter schools from towing the line, but also create consistency in decisions. “I do think some of the recent decisions by … the NCAA have gotten people scratching their heads and it creates cynicism if you don’t have decisions that seem consistent and appropriate to the violations,” Jenkins said. “I think a lot of coaches are saying save us from ourselves. Coaches have high-profile jobs and are one bad season away from being dumped. There’s an incentive to push the edge. “I think if we have a set of sanctions and punishments — and presidents need to take responsibility and AD’s — then everyone is on the same age and a coach won’t be tempted to just cross that line … I hope that’s the result of this.” It was no secret shady tactics in recruiting were going on in college basketball as the FBI investigation has brought to light. Harsher penalties would likely limit those occurrences, which could “level the playing field. “I think it does,” Brey said. “I don’t want to sit here and be holier than thou. We’ve been very confident in how we’ve run it. I think a lot of colleges run it like ours and do it the right way. There have been a few that have pushed it. “When you see them sometimes advancing in the NCAA Tournament, that’s a little bit hard to swallow. I think it will level out a little bit. I think coaches as a whole are going to be very pleased with harder and harsher penalties.”

NCAA-LED RECRUITING EVENTS WITH HELP FROM PARTNERS

The commission also suggested the NCAA begin its own summer recruiting events while also taking a tougher approach to AAU events and certifying the ones that college coaches attend in April and July.

Certification to “non-scholastic” events would require owners, sponsors, etc. to agree to financial transparency. Brey is a fan of the first suggestion. He did not address the latter. “I love it,” Brey said. “…This was one was thrown out 15 or 20 years ago and we didn’t have the wear, the money or the support or organization to do it. To have regional combines that the NBA, USA Basketball, NABC are involved in where we can go evaluate in other situations is very positive. I think that will happen.”

WHAT'S NEXT

The wait now begins to see which of the recommendations wind up becoming part of the NCAA’s legislation.

The report was presented to the NCAA board of governors and Division I board of directors. The two boards will meet to consider and possibly adopt any of the recommendations. Then legislation will begin to be crafted for those adopted and reform can be implemented and take place in August before the start of the season. “Now, comes the work for the NABC, NCAA and other groups because they’ll be give-and-take to shape these recommendations and present them in August where they will be voted on,” Brey explained. “They will be fast-tracked through to be legislation. Some will go through right away and others will have to be phased in. “One of the things I know coaches are pleased about … they listed to the NABC, which represents the voice of the coaches, on some of the things we thought were key. Some of the things show up in the report. We’ll have to be a voice even more so in the summer to get some shape to some of these suggestions.” Jenkins know the report is not the end and is just one step in the right direction potentially to accomplishing the goal of reforming college basketball. “It’s a steep hill to climb,” Jenkins said. “Let’s not declare victory. We have a lot of responsibility. I think we are better off today than we were yesterday. It will require commitment. I wouldn’t place odds on it. As someone once said and was quoted, you never waste a good crisis. This is a crisis and I think we can use this to make college basketball better. “It’s a wonderful game. I love the pro game, but I think it’s a different game in college. It’s young kids on campuses playing a game and it’s a good thing. It’s worth saving and it’ll depend on all of us … I’m optimistic, but we have a long way to go.”

PAY-FOR-PLAY