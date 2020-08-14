Brian Kelly isn’t paying much attention to the dead period extensions. It now runs through Sept. 30, but in Kelly’s mind it may as well last through 2020. He said in June he is operating under the assumption Notre Dame will not host recruits on campus the remainder of the year. Kelly will become more invested in recruiting rule tweaks, though, if more extensions of it cause the elimination of the December signing period. Even in this cycle that has banned campus visits since mid-March, forcing players to commit sight unseen or delay decisions, he would prefer it remains in place. He says it’s not so much to lock in the players who have committed without visiting, but rather inking the longtime commits who want to end the process.

Kelly hopes the December signing period remains even if the dead period lasts for a few more months. (Bill Panzica)

“The option should still be out there for those that are sure about their decision,” Kelly said Thursday. “You leave that out there for them, because you don’t know if the campuses are going to open at all.” Notre Dame has 17 players in its 2021 class, and eight of them have committed without visiting in any recruiting capacity. Every team has resorted to Zoom visits and taking players without having met them in person. It’s reality, for now. And no coaching staff can rule out the idea of a player who committed under those circumstances choosing not to sign and waiting until visits open up, just to be sure of their choice. Most recruiting classes, though, also have players who committed before the dead period who visited campuses and are locked in. Take four-star offensive tackle Blake Fisher as an example. Fisher, an Indianapolis native, committed to Notre Dame in June 2019 and hasn’t wavered. He’s widely known as his class’ recruiter and intends to enroll in January 2021. His recruiting process was normal, and he planned to sign in December. Another example: recent Notre Dame commit Rocco Spindler made his choice during the pandemic, but had previously visited the two teams vying for him. To Kelly, there is no reason to prevent those players from signing as planned. “It doesn’t make much sense to pull that off the table if someone is certain about their decision,” Kelly said.

Non-Football Surprises

Kelly chucked at an inquiry about the biggest surprise of the last five months. “Is that a trick question?” he joked, noting just about every day has brought something. Wednesday’s opening practice of training camp sure did. But he had a clear answer, and it reached well beyond football. “The inability to grasp how important it is that each individual understands this is a different time,” Kelly said. “We have to make adjustments. There are adjustments in your behavior, adjustments in your life, adjustments we have to make to get through a difficult time from a health standpoint and a social justice standpoint.” It was an expression of dissatisfaction over the current state of affairs and the possibility that, if things were handled with more urgency and empathy, the country and football season wouldn’t be in the positions they presently occupy. Kelly’s request is to continue doing the things that have been instructed — on multiple fronts. It’s hard, he later noted, and requires “grit.” Evidently, he hasn’t seen enough of it as he has followed the events of the last few months. “You have to just be thinking about the most important things,” Kelly said. “How can you affect change? How can you help during this pandemic? We all know what those basic principles are. How can you help eradicate racism? We know what those basic tenants are. “What’s surprising to me is some people don’t seem to understand those are basic principles we should be following. We get caught up in emotions, caught up in amendments, caught up in politics and we forget to look at basic principles.” On the social justice front, he said Notre Dame football and its athletics unity council established earlier this summer have plans for its next steps. The first major one was a Juneteenth march on campus. “We’re not prepared to talk about them right now publicly, but they’re pretty exciting,” Kelly said. “They have to do primarily with activity. You’ll see them before you hear about them in terms of what our football team is going to be doing. “It’ll be over the next month or two. There are two particular events we’re going to be involved in and we’re excited about.”

A New Goal