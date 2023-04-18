On Monday the transfer portal taketh away. On Tuesday it giveth.

Northwestern sophomore transfer guard Julian Roper II became the player to commit to new Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry, other than the coach’s son, Braeden, an incoming freshman guard who got out of his National Letter of Intent to Penn State when his father switched jobs last month.

Roper is a 6-foot-4 guard from Detroit with two years of eligibility remaining. He announced his decision on Twitter, a day after freshman forward Ven-Allen Lubin announced his departure from the Irish roster.

Roper was a reserve this past season for the Wildcats after a recurring ankle injury hindered his development. In the 15 games he did play in, Roper was an outstanding defender and 3-point shooter (.421). Roper averaged 4.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

He shot .453 overall from the field and .455 from the free-throw line (10-of-22).