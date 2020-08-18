No Change In Brian Kelly's Message To Team With Students Back On Campus
Notre Dame is one week into its harder reality, a path lined with booby traps and tripwire that will be present as long as the 2020 season lasts.
The Irish emerged from their comfy summer bubble about 10 days ago into the world of a campus full of students and, presumably, the coronavirus. The option for old, normal college life habits is back too. Those ingredients patently are not conducive to making it through a football season in the middle of a pandemic.
At this point, more than two months after Notre Dame players reconvened on campus, Brian Kelly has nothing new to say to the team. He has told them about the need for the right priorities if they want to play. They know the basic principles. Practice has tweaks like personal water bottles, masks and half-capacity locker rooms that illustrate just how different this year is.
“It has been consistent, following our protocols and understanding students on campus don’t change much other than what happens on the weekends,” Kelly said Monday. “They know that. They’re smart. They don’t want to be in quarantine, don’t want to be in isolation. That’s the worst thing that could happen to a student-athlete that he’s away from the things he wants to do.
“The guys know they have to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay away from large gatherings. They just can’t do that this year. It’s not part of what their routine can be. If they want to play football this year, they have to maintain that discipline.”
Judging by the recent numbers, the rest of the campus community has struggled with it. As of Monday, Notre Dame has had 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Aug. 3, with 15 of them coming from 30 tests on Sunday. That’s an ugly 50 percent positivity rate.
Notre Dame said many of the recent cases have been traced to an off-campus party. Just as football can only get through a season with buy-in from players, a full semester on campus only happens if there’s widespread cooperation from the general student body.
“You have to fight through some tough things, tough days and making decisions you’re not used to,” Kelly said. “I’m proud they can do it at this time in their life. We’re all products of our past experiences and habits, and they have to break some habits that at their age they’re not keen on doing, but they have.”
Even with players adhering to all the guidelines, the virus is more prevalent on campus than it was two weeks ago. Kelly expects there will be positive tests among his players this fall. Notre Dame’s test results last week revealed two positives and seven others that were quarantined through contact tracing. The team was tested again Monday, with results expected to be released Wednesday.
The ACC mandates tests be given no more than 72 hours prior to a game. With results that typically take two days to get back, a team that tests on Wednesday for a Saturday game could learn Friday it will be without several members of a position group or perhaps even a member of its coaching staff due to a positive test and contact tracing.
Questions regarding contact tracing submitted to Kelly’s Zoom press conference Monday through its question and answer format were directed to the ACC’s protocols. The ACC mandates its teams use CDC contact tracing guidelines, which define close contact as someone who was “within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset.” The CDC says all close contacts should be tested and self-quarantine for 14 days from exposure.
In that setup, mass position losses on the eve of game seem plausible and would derail a team’s game plan for that week. Kelly says there are designated replacements for every coach on staff should he become unavailable. In a playful work-around of the obvious follow-up question, he said BlueandGold.com’s own Lou Somogyi is his replacement.
With player losses, it’s possible third- or fourth-string backups would be needed as fill-ins. Getting them more snaps in practice becomes an important risk management practice, but it must be properly juggled so it does not negatively impact regular practice time for the starters.
“You have to be aware of that,” Kelly said. “I’m not paralyzed by it. But you have to be realistic. Just as though I have to have a replacement for me and our coaches all have replacements if they were to get sick, we have to think in those lines as it relates to our starters as well. We have to practice accordingly. It’s not changing us to the point where our front-line players are not getting prepared properly for being the best players they can be. But you have to be aware of it, have to have a plan.”
It'd be ideal, though, if Kelly never had to use it.
“(It’s) the commitment to all the things needed from them on a day-to-day basis,” Kelly said. “The discipline, attention to smallest of details. They have to have the right attitude. If you don’t have the right attitude in this environment we’re in, it’s going to put you in a bad state of mind. You have to take a positive attitude the way you look at it every single day.”
