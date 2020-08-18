Notre Dame is one week into its harder reality, a path lined with booby traps and tripwire that will be present as long as the 2020 season lasts. The Irish emerged from their comfy summer bubble about 10 days ago into the world of a campus full of students and, presumably, the coronavirus. The option for old, normal college life habits is back too. Those ingredients patently are not conducive to making it through a football season in the middle of a pandemic. At this point, more than two months after Notre Dame players reconvened on campus, Brian Kelly has nothing new to say to the team. He has told them about the need for the right priorities if they want to play. They know the basic principles. Practice has tweaks like personal water bottles, masks and half-capacity locker rooms that illustrate just how different this year is.

Brian Kelly says his players already know the drill with how to handle life with the rest of the students back on campus. (Bill Panzica)

“It has been consistent, following our protocols and understanding students on campus don’t change much other than what happens on the weekends,” Kelly said Monday. “They know that. They’re smart. They don’t want to be in quarantine, don’t want to be in isolation. That’s the worst thing that could happen to a student-athlete that he’s away from the things he wants to do. “The guys know they have to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay away from large gatherings. They just can’t do that this year. It’s not part of what their routine can be. If they want to play football this year, they have to maintain that discipline.” Judging by the recent numbers, the rest of the campus community has struggled with it. As of Monday, Notre Dame has had 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Aug. 3, with 15 of them coming from 30 tests on Sunday. That’s an ugly 50 percent positivity rate. Notre Dame said many of the recent cases have been traced to an off-campus party. Just as football can only get through a season with buy-in from players, a full semester on campus only happens if there’s widespread cooperation from the general student body. “You have to fight through some tough things, tough days and making decisions you’re not used to,” Kelly said. “I’m proud they can do it at this time in their life. We’re all products of our past experiences and habits, and they have to break some habits that at their age they’re not keen on doing, but they have.”