Avoiding a letdown was the theme throughout the week at No. 8 Notre Dame after its 24-17 victory versus Michigan to open the 2018 campaign.



Easy to say, not always easy to do.

Favored by 34.5 points, the largest in head coach Brian Kelly’s nine seasons at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish clung to a 14-6 halftime lead and needed fifth-year senior rover Drue Tranquill to clasp a bouncing on-side kick with 1:30 remaining to emerge with a 24-16 victory against Ball State.

Quarterback Brandon Wimbush completed 17 of 31 passes for a career high 297 yards but also tossed three interceptions. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish running attack netted only 117 yards despite getting 42 on their first attempt, by sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong (13 carries, 66 yards).

Junior Tony Jones Jr. (13 carries, 61 yards) scored two touchdowns, but Notre Dame was unable to cross the goal line over the final 25:37 of the contest.

Junior safety Jalen Elliott’s two interceptions highlighted the defensive effort, while senior linebacker Te’von Coney recorded a team high 14 tackles (10 solo), three for lost yardage that included a sack.





FIRST QUARTER: Notre Dame 7, Ball State 3

Top Moment: Notre Dame opened the game with a 27-yard pass off a pump fake from Wimbush to receiver classmate Chris Finke, and Armstrong followed with a 42-yard run prior to his two-yard score three plays later.

Standout Performer: Coney recorded six tackles, two for lost yardage, including a sack.

Stats: Ball State possessed the ball 10:01 to Notre Dame’s 4:59, but the Irish had 114 yards total offense (60 rushing, 54 passing) to the Cardinals’ 90 (64 passing, 26 rushing).

Items: Ball State reduced its deficit to 7-3 with 6:17 left when it used 19 plays to drive 85 yards and set up a 25-yard Morgan Hagee field goal. The drive used 6:48.





SECOND QUARTER: Notre Dame 14, Ball State 6

Top Moment: With the Irish leading only 7-3 and Ball State facing third-and-four at its 33, a Riley Neal pass across the middle was well covered by senior nickel Nick Coleman, leading to a tipped pass that Elliott intercepted and returned 11 yards to the Ball State 31. On the next play, Armstrong broke through a massive opening on the left side for a 31-yard touchdown with 8:14 left.

Standout Performer: Other than the 31-yard romp by Armstrong, the Ball State defense limited Notre Dame to 99 yards on the 22 plays spread out over the four other possessions. That kept it a one-score game at the intermission. Especially notable was Notre Dame was 0-for-4 on third-down conversions during the quarter.

Stats: Notre Dame entered halftime with 37 plays for 245 yards, rushing 20 times for 103 yards and Wimbush completing 8-of-17 for 142 yards and an interception.

Ball State ran 50 first-half plays for 166 yards. It rushed 24 times for 93 yards while Neal completed 10 of 26 for 73 yards and an interception.

Items: Notre Dame drove to Ball State’s 12, but lost 16 yards on two plays, setting up a missed 43-yard field goal by senior Justin Yoon at the 12:16 mark … On its next series Notre Dame eschewed the field-goal attempt on fourth-and-eight from the Cardinals’ 27 but the pass fell incomplete… With 2:30 left, Hagee kicked his second field goal for Ball State to end a 13-play, 36-yard drive and pull within 14-6.





THIRD QUARTER: Notre Dame 24, Ball State 6

Top Moment: After Elliott’s second interception of the contest was returned 10 yards to his 44-yard line, Wimbush completed all three passes for 43 yards before a Jones two-yard scoring run helped lift the Irish to a 21-6 lead with 10-37 remaining.

Standout Performer: The Wimbush-to-Miles Boykin combination connected on 17- and 14-yard gains on the touchdown drive. They also hooked up on 26-, 23- and 19-yard completions for 99 yards total on five completions. They almost had a sixth connection but a tipped pass that bounced off Boykin was intercepted by Ball State cornerback Antonio Phillips at the 8:56 mark.

Stats: Notre Dame totaled 369 yards after three quarters (272 passing, 97 rushing) while Ball State had 242 (142 rushing, 100 passing).

Items: Notre Dame’s lead was extended to 24-6 when Yoon converted a 46-yard field with 2:01 left.





FOURTH QUARTER: Notre Dame 24, Ball State 16

Top Moment: After Hagee’s 49-yard field goal pulled Ball State within 24-16 with 1:30 left, the on-side kick was caught off the bounce by Tranquill. Notre Dame was able to run out the clock from there.

Standout Performer: Neal kept firing away to the end, completing 11 of his 17 passes attempts for 80 yards in the quarter with a touchdown.

Stats: Ball State ran 97 plays for 349 yards compared to Notre Dame's 72 for 414. The Cardinals surprisingly out-rushed Notre Dame 169-117.

Items: With 12:01 remaining, Ball State concluded a 13-play, 79 yard drive with a 10-yard scoring toss from Neal to tight end Nolan Givan, cutting the Irish lead to 24-13. … On the next series, Ball State outside linebacker Ray Wilborn picked off a Wimbush pass with 8:39 to give the Cardinals a first down at their 31-yard line.

With the score 24-13, the Cardinals drove to a first down at Notre Dame’s 27-yard line, but three straight incomplete passes forced a 43-yard field-goal attempt by Hagee. When the kick missed at the 4:50 mark, the Irish maintained their two-score advantage.