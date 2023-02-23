It was a reset of sorts, and it worked to restore order in Notre Dame’s eventual 76-53 victory.

Coaches understand it, almost expect it, and Niele Ivey didn’t let it linger when an average Georgia Tech team, now 13-15 (4-13 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit the No. 10-ranked Irish (23-4, 14-3, tied for first) with an 8-0 run to start the game.

“We had some good looks — my goal was to go inside early,” Ivey said about the message during the early timeout. “Our first three touches, I think, were in the paint, but we had no offensive rebounds. We were one and done, so I kind of talked about that — executing in crashing the boards and then obviously our defense, giving them quick points.

“I talked to them about just locking in defensively, and we changed a little bit of the rotation. I think that worked, but I just think it's always like that, the emotion of Senior Night. And they (Georgia Tech) came out on fire, and we had to adjust.“

This club must be coachable.

The response was immediate, and by the 5-minute mark it was tied at 8-8, with four different players scoring. By the end of the quarter Notre Dame was up 17-12 and clearly had a road map to the win.

The Irish had a 45-33 rebounding edge, including 18-10 on the offensive end and they dominated points in the lane, 44-18. That’s about what is expected from this team, which ranks 263rd in the country in 3-pointers per game at 4.8, but 17th in field goal percentage at 46.5.

They were 4-for-13 on 3s against Georgia Tech for 30.8%.

Two seniors with no remaining eligibility were honored in Dara Mabrey, who walked across the floor on crutches because of her season-ending knee injury, and 6-4 center Lauren Ebo, who continues to build up her minutes while recovering from a lower-leg injury.

She started and played 14 minutes Thursday, finishing with a subpar shooting night of 3-for-9 for eight points to go with five rebounds, three on the offensive end.

“I always love being a part of these type of moments, honoring two gifted young women who have done so much for me and so much for the program,” Ivey said.

The big push from the Irish to assert control didn’t really hit its stride until the third quarter, when they broke from a 33-27 halftime lead to a 55-39 edge.

Points came from all directions.

Guard Olivia Miles’ shooting slump continued (5-for-15) but she had a team-high 13 points. Kylee Watson, the 6-4 transfer from Oregon, has hit a new comfort level in the lane and had 12 points, almost double her average. She came in shooting almost 60% from the field. She also had 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

“She's been playing so well and has just really been a spark for us, even in the beginning of the game,” Ivey said.

“I'm mainly just focusing on my mental game and that comes from just getting more shots up, and a lot of just me working on being better at like self-talk and stuff like that,” Watson said. “... And I'm surrounded by so many great people that it's really made it easy for me.”

Easy or not, her continued assertiveness and scoring success will be critical to how far the Irish can go in next week’s ACC Tournament, in which they already have a double-bye locked up with one game still to play, as well as the NCAA Tournament.

In the last four games Watson has totaled 53 points and 27 rebounds, especially important as Ebo recovers.