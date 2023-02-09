Notre Dame improved to 19-4 and 10-3 in the ACC, with Syracuse (16-9, 7-7) visiting Purcell on Sunday at 4 p.m. (EST, ACC Network).

An Irish offense that was fairly pedestrian for three quarters surged over the final 10 minutes (9-for-13 from the field, 2-for-2 on 3s), just in time to overtake 8-16 Pittsburgh (1-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), 69-63, in front of a Purcell Pavilion crowd clearly smaller than the announced 4,716.

“That's what I expect,” the third-year coach said. “I know every night we're gonna get everyone's best game and we're their Super Bowl. That's the expectation.That's what we inherited here at Notre Dame.”

Well, at least one person did.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It’s the fourth quarter and the last-place team in the Atlantic Coast Conference is going toe-to-toe and point-for-point with the No. 10-ranked team in the country.

Thursday night was game four without 6-foot-4 grad student center Lauren Ebo (lower right leg injury). And the Irish, who have gone 2-2 without her, appear to desperately miss her 10 points, seven rebounds and defensive presence in the lane.

Her absence has shrunk the roster and it’s showing — the Irish were outscored 36-8 in bench points by Pitt.

The good news was that Ebo was out of a walking boot and in her comfy UGGs on the sideline Thursday. Ivey hasn’t provided details of the injury, but has been calling it day-to-day since day one.

“There’s definitely progress,“ Ivey said.

Through three quarters against a primarily Panther zone defense, the Irish shot 35% from the field and 21% (4-for-19) from the 3-point line. Even the foul shooting was stunningly shaky. The Irish came in at 72.4% from the line and were just 13-for-24 (54.2%) for the game.

They survived because of their aggressive, energetic attack of the boards. They outrebounded Pittsburgh 41-27, including 18-6 on the offensive side.

That led to 25 second-chance points to eight for the Panthers.

One of the keys to that stat was early-enrollee Cass Prosper, a 6-2 guard whose minutes are growing.

Though her shot is still a work in progress — she entered the game shooting just 25.9% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line (6-for-24) — she has shown no hesitation to join the fray in the paint in a search for rebounds.

She was averaging 3.4 rebounds and 15.4 minutes through 11 games coming in, but had six, five offensive, against Pitt in 22:16 of playing time. She also accounted for all Irish bench points with her eight (3-for-6 from field).

“She's just a sponge, she's trying to learn,” Ivey said of Prosper’s progress. “I think our team does a great job of making her feel comfortable. She watches a lot of film … I feel like she's really improving.”

She could eventually be the answer to another scoring option until Ebo returns, and possibly beyond.

But against Pitt, the big three took over the final quarter.

Sonia Citron led the Irish with eight points in the final quarter and had 20 for the game on 7-for-15 shooting – 3-for-8 on 3s. Point guard Olivia Miles is a 50% shooter but struggled mightily for most of the game, going 4-for-14 and 1-for-8 from the arc. She finished with 11, but it was her passing that was most impactful down the stretch with seven assists (for a total of 13) coming in the final quarter.

Junior Maddy Westbeld delivered eight of her 17 points (7-for-13) in the final 10 minutes and totaled 10 rebounds, half of those on the offensive end.