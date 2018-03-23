Ticker
No. 1 Seed Notre Dame Survives & Advances To Regional Final

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold.com
Senior Editor

Notre Dame is one victory away from advancing to its second straight Frozen Four.
Notre Dame Media Relations

Senior defenseman Jordan Gross’ second goal of the game, this one at the 16:24 mark of overtime, advanced No. 1 seed Notre Dame (26-9-2) into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with its 4-3 victory Friday afternoon in Bridgeport, Conn., versus No. 4 seed Michigan Tech (22-17-5), the WCHA Champion.

Head coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish will play the winner of No. 2-seed Providence versus No. 3-seed Clarkson in the same venue of the East Regional — 6 p.m., Saturday, March 24 on ESPNU — for the right to advance to their second consecutive Frozen Four (April 5-7 in St. Paul, Minn.) and fourth overall under Jackson.

Gross’ first tally had put the Irish ahead 3-2 at 6:19 of this third period, but with only 66 seconds left until the end of regulation, the Huskies’ Jake Jackson on a rush down the side fired a shot past sophomore standout goaltender Cale Morris (36 saves), a Hobey Baker Award finalist, to force overtime.

After a scoreless first period, Michigan Tech quickly tallied at 1:13 of the second to take a 1-0 lead. Notre Dame responded just a little over two minutes later with two goals in a span of 3:24, first by junior forward Dylan Malmquist who alertly came from the side to flick in a loose puck in front of the goal, and then by junior forward Joe Wegwerth on a nice touch in traffic in front of the goal crease.

Just like in the second period, the Huskies opened the third with a quick tally, this time only 56 seconds into the start.

The overtime score by Gross marked the third straight pulsating, win-or-get eliminated victory by the Irish.

They likewise won the Big Ten Championship last week versus Ohio State on an overtime goal by sophomore forward Cam Morrison. A week earlier in the semi-final versus Penn State, Notre Dame was victorious by the same 3-2 count when junior forward Jack Jenkins found the back of the net with 31 seconds remaining in regulation time.

The Irish are 12-3-0 in one-goal outcomes this season, and 3-1-2 in overtime sessions. They also improved to 5-2 in overtime games at the NCAA Tournament, including last year’s 3-2 conquest of UMass Lowell that sent them to the Frozen Four.


Notable

• The Irish ended a three-game losing streak in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed. It is actually 5-2 as the low No. 4 seed.

College hockey has so much parity that in the previous 44 matches entering this year’s tourney between the top seed and 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, No. 4 won 18 times (41 percent). Meanwhile, in today’s West Regional, No. 4 seed Air Force upset No. 1 overall seed St. Cloud State, 4-1.

• Notre Dame is now 20-1-0 this year when leading after two periods, and 19-3-0 when it scores at least three goals.

• Michigan Tech’s first shot on goal came at 10:35 of the first period.

