Senior defenseman Jordan Gross’ second goal of the game, this one at the 16:24 mark of overtime, advanced No. 1 seed Notre Dame (26-9-2) into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with its 4-3 victory Friday afternoon in Bridgeport, Conn., versus No. 4 seed Michigan Tech (22-17-5), the WCHA Champion.



Head coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish will play the winner of No. 2-seed Providence versus No. 3-seed Clarkson in the same venue of the East Regional — 6 p.m., Saturday, March 24 on ESPNU — for the right to advance to their second consecutive Frozen Four (April 5-7 in St. Paul, Minn.) and fourth overall under Jackson.

Gross’ first tally had put the Irish ahead 3-2 at 6:19 of this third period, but with only 66 seconds left until the end of regulation, the Huskies’ Jake Jackson on a rush down the side fired a shot past sophomore standout goaltender Cale Morris (36 saves), a Hobey Baker Award finalist, to force overtime.

After a scoreless first period, Michigan Tech quickly tallied at 1:13 of the second to take a 1-0 lead. Notre Dame responded just a little over two minutes later with two goals in a span of 3:24, first by junior forward Dylan Malmquist who alertly came from the side to flick in a loose puck in front of the goal, and then by junior forward Joe Wegwerth on a nice touch in traffic in front of the goal crease.

Just like in the second period, the Huskies opened the third with a quick tally, this time only 56 seconds into the start.

The overtime score by Gross marked the third straight pulsating, win-or-get eliminated victory by the Irish.

They likewise won the Big Ten Championship last week versus Ohio State on an overtime goal by sophomore forward Cam Morrison. A week earlier in the semi-final versus Penn State, Notre Dame was victorious by the same 3-2 count when junior forward Jack Jenkins found the back of the net with 31 seconds remaining in regulation time.

The Irish are 12-3-0 in one-goal outcomes this season, and 3-1-2 in overtime sessions. They also improved to 5-2 in overtime games at the NCAA Tournament, including last year’s 3-2 conquest of UMass Lowell that sent them to the Frozen Four.





Notable

• The Irish ended a three-game losing streak in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed. It is actually 5-2 as the low No. 4 seed.

College hockey has so much parity that in the previous 44 matches entering this year’s tourney between the top seed and 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, No. 4 won 18 times (41 percent). Meanwhile, in today’s West Regional, No. 4 seed Air Force upset No. 1 overall seed St. Cloud State, 4-1.

• Notre Dame is now 20-1-0 this year when leading after two periods, and 19-3-0 when it scores at least three goals.

• Michigan Tech’s first shot on goal came at 10:35 of the first period.