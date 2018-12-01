Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Chances are No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Connecticut will face each other sometime around the weekend of the Final Four next April 5-7 in Tampa, Fla. — because that’s what they do. It’s happened six times since 2011, both winning three times and the Fighting Irish capturing a dramatic triumph in overtime last year on their way to the national title.



For now, the preliminary event in December remains the marquee game of the regular season in women’s college basketball, although Fighting Irish head coach Muffet McGraw understands the potential April meeting is what will be the one for keeps.

“It’s not life and death right now,” McGraw said. “You’ve got to go and play your game. You can’t be worried about the rankings or anything else externally. You’ve just got to go out and enjoy the experience (and hope) it’s going to be a great day.

“...I don’t think it’s going to change the course of anything win or lose … It’s going to be a good barometer for us to see where we are.”

Meanwhile, 11-time national champion head coach Geno Auriemma finds it almost refreshing to have what has been virtually a non-existent role as the underdog at Purcell Pavilion.

"It's good for us every once in a while to just feel unencumbered by anything,” he told ESPN.

Despite losing three players to the WNBA, UConn’s top 6 players all were ranked Nos. 1-6 by ESPN Hoopgurlz, with senior Katie Lou Samuelson (20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds per game), sophomore Megan Walker (11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game) and freshman Christyn Williams (10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game) all No. 1 in their respective classes. Senior Napheesa Collier (18.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game) and junior point guard Crystal Dangerfield (13.2 points and 5.3 assists per game) round out the starting five.





Notre Dame Three-Point Play

1. Iron Five

The Irish starting five also has everyone averaging in double figures, with Arike Ogunbowale (25.3), Jackie Young (17.9, and scorched UConn for 32 in last year’s Final Four), Jessica Shepard (17.0), Brianna Turner (14.0) and Marina Mabrey (13.5). However, Mabrey has played only two games, the first resulting in a 91-81 win versus No. 9 Oregon State after the Irish fell behind by 14.

"With Marina coming back (quadriceps injury), we’re still having some growing pains,” McGraw said. “It’s going to be a good test, an early test. It’s going to help us prepare for the ACC … We wouldn’t have won the Oregon State game without her, no question about that.

“She just adds so much in terms of the level of intensity. The defense goes up, the leadership improves, plus we get to stretch the defense. We have someone who can shoot 3s. We were not shooting them as well, and now we’ve got her back in the lineup. It really helps our offense.”





2. Defense The Tipping Point

Both Notre Dame and UConn are prolific scoring teams, but the Huskies have had a better reputation through the years on the defensive end of the court, which is where McGraw said this game will be determined.

“They are a great defensive team, much better than we are,” replied McGraw on whether offense or defense is going to be more pivotal in the game. "The answer is going to be on the defensive side.

“Our transition defense is not what it could be. That’s mostly effort. I think we could rebound a little better, and I think that’s mostly effort. I think our communication could be better, and that’s pretty easy to solve. All of the problems we are having defensively I think we could fix in a day.





3. Freshmen Guards In Recovery Mode

Katlyn Gilbert, sidelined a few weeks in the preseason with shoulder issues, will be out at least a few more after her right shoulder popped out during Thursday’s 105-71 win versus No. 14 Iowa.

“Similar to what 'Bri' (Turner) went through a couple of years ago,” said McGraw of Gilbert’s injury. “It will probably be at least a couple of weeks."

Point guard Jordan Nixon also hasn’t practiced and has missed the last two weeks with a concussion.