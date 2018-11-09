Opening the 2018-19 this afternoon (4 p.m. EST) at home versus Harvard, unanimous preseason No. 1 Notre Dame is picking up where it left off as the reigning national champions.



That includes having a shorter bench while dealing with some early season injuries, although right now it’s not nearly as acute as last year’s unprecedented four season-ending ACL tears.

The list this year includes senior point guard Marina Mabrey (quadriceps) and sophomore forward Danielle Patterson (knee swelling), plus freshman guard Katlyn Gilbert will play this year with a protective sleeve on her right shooting shoulder before possibly having surgery at the end of the season.

Mabrey and Patterson will be sidelined versus the Crimson, but head coach Muffet McGraw said Patterson was “probable” playing three nights later (Nov. 12) versus Penn. Mabrey might be shelved another week, if not more.

Stepping in for Mabrey at the point is freshman Jordan Nixon, a McDonald’s All-American like Gilbert who distinguished herself during the European tour in August and was immediately slotted into the guard rotation in order to allow Mabrey on occasion to play more off the ball and take advantage of her shooting prowess.

McGraw has been amazed at how detail-oriented Nixon is, even laughing at how she pored over game tape on her own during the tour through Europe.

“I hate wasting time,” said the highly eloquent and confident Nixon. “I like to maximize my time by doing whatever I need to do to just get ahead in whatever it might be, whether it be school or just getting studying in between classes, or watching practice every day just so I don’t make the same mistakes. I take notes, I look over them, study them, just try to understand them because I do want to be successful and I do want to help this team to another national championship.

“Finding a balance is important. There were times to let my hair down and just play, enjoy the people around you. There are other times where you have to focus in and just get it done.”

She takes the same approach in her Science major, where she is focusing on biology but exploring various courses.

“I want to be a well-rounded individual, so I think exposing myself to different areas of study and interacting with different kinds of people — who have different interests and backgrounds — I think that comes with different classes and embracing those challenges,” Nixon said.

According to McGraw, Nixon keeps even her on her toes, but eventually will be at her best on the court when she won’t overthink.

“She’s such a student of the game,” McGraw said. “If I tell her the same thing in a different way it’s, ‘Wait a minute, yesterday you told me…’ She’s really smart. I have to write down what I’m telling her. [The other day] I came into practice early and she was sitting there with the play sheet writing notes to herself on each play. It’s amazing. She watches every practice, she watches film like crazy and just wants to get better.”

Knowing she has five potential All-Americans surrounding her eases some of the onus on Nixon. All five — Mabrey, senior classmates Arike Ogunbowale and Jessica Shepard, fifth-year senior Brianna Turner and junior Jackie Young — made the 25-person John Wooden Award Watch List presented to the nation’s top player.

The quartet of Ogunbowale, Shepard, Young and Mabrey all averaged double-figure scoring last year, a combined 65.3 points. Turner’s 15.3 points per game the previous year before sitting out last season shoots the figure up to 80.6 points per game.

“It’s not going to be easy,” said Nixon of her role amongst women’s college basketball royalty. “I’m going to make a lot of mistakes and learn from them every day.”





Three-Point Play

1.Defensive Commitment Lacking

The 107-65 exhibition victory versus Lewis College on Oct. 30 left McGraw miffed about a familiar topic: defensive commitment. If a Division II school could hit eight threes (and miss several other open looks) and beat them on occasion in transition, McGraw believes it will eventually catch up.

“We’re a really capable offensive team,” McGraw said in her opening statement after the game. “We have a lot of different weapons, a lot of people that can score — but we just have no desire to defend. We have so much work to do on the defensive end. We’re capable for the most part, but we are not willing, and I think that’s a huge problem that’s going to continue throughout the year.

“I imagine we’re going to get beat a bunch because we can’t wait until that one day when we finally have to defend and then expect it’s going to come. It’s just not there.”

Despite the return of two-time ACC Defensive Player of The Year Turner and her shot-blocking presence, the Irish “problem” is having so many weapons on offense that they believe they can simply outscore anyone

“We need more of a presence inside, we’re not intimidating anyone,” McGraw said. “They just come in and score pretty much at will, 65 points. That’s way too much to give up.”





2. Familiar Situation

Because of the injuries to Mabrey and Patterson, right now McGraw sees only sophomore forward Mikayla Vaughn, who tore her ACL last November, as the “sixth man” in a legitimate six-person rotation, which is similar to last year when the graduated Kristina Nelson was the top option off the bench.

“Depth” is not defined by number of bodies. It is defined by who’s ready to play meaningful minutes in tight situations. Right now that would be Vaughn. The rust in her game showed versus Lewis, but the hustle that has been her trademark — nicknamed “Energizer Bunny” by McGraw — remained evident. She is a magnet for loose balls (15 rebounds in 16 minutes in the exhibition) with non-stop drive that will make her the top sub off the bench in the frontcourt.





3. Adjustment Phase

While point guard Nixon will rotate regularly with her point/ball handling skills, the other three freshmen are in a more elaborate developmental stage. Gilbert was sidelined a couple of weeks in the preseason with her shoulder issue and it seemed to affect her stroke while going 1 of 6 against Lewis. Defensive specialist Abby Prohaska was whistled for five fouls in 13 minutes, while forward Danielle Cosgrove, who converted the team’s lone three-pointer in the final minute, will bide her time behind the Turner-Shepard-Vaughn trio.