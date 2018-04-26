Former Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey has been drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 9 overall pick.

A two-time captain at Notre Dame, McGlinchey was selected as a AP Second Team All-American following the 2016 season, but he was even better in 2017, earning consensus All-American honors. Pro Football Focus graded McGlinchey out as the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 1 run blocker at his position in 2017.

McGlinchey was a three-year starter for the Irish. He started 13 games at right tackle in 2015 and then 25 straight games at left tackle in 2016 and 2017. He and guard Quenton Nelson anchored a line that was named the Joe Moore Award winners, which goes to the nation's best offensive line.

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock ranked McGlinchey as the No. 8 overall player and the No. 1 offensive tackle in this year's draft class.