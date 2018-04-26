Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey has been drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 9 overall pick.
A two-time captain at Notre Dame, McGlinchey was selected as a AP Second Team All-American following the 2016 season, but he was even better in 2017, earning consensus All-American honors. Pro Football Focus graded McGlinchey out as the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 1 run blocker at his position in 2017.
McGlinchey was a three-year starter for the Irish. He started 13 games at right tackle in 2015 and then 25 straight games at left tackle in 2016 and 2017. He and guard Quenton Nelson anchored a line that was named the Joe Moore Award winners, which goes to the nation's best offensive line.
NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock ranked McGlinchey as the No. 8 overall player and the No. 1 offensive tackle in this year's draft class.
FIT IN SAN FRANCISCO
The 49ers taking McGlinchey at No. 9 is an interesting pick. Left tackle Joe Staley - the Niners 1st Round pick in 2007 - graded out as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the league last year according to Pro Football Focus. He is 33 but obviously still playing at a high level.
Right tackle Trent Brown graded out well last season as a pass blocker and was the No. 21 overall tackle. He was a 7th Round pick in the 2015 Draft by the 49ers. McGlinchey could push Brown at right tackle and possibly eventually slide to left tackle when Staley decides to retire.
San Franciso has former 1st Round pick Joshua Garnett at right guard and the 49ers signed former Giants center Weston Richburg in the offseason. Landing McGlinchey to compete with Brown at right tackle gives the 49ers a chance to improve their run game production at right tackle and is another step towards solidifying the offensive line.
The 49ers got their franchise quarterback last season when it traded for former New England quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It should have the line two protection him for years to come.
